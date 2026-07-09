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The final transmission from pilot as plane crashes into sea with all onboard feared dead

The Boeing 737 vanished mid-flight earlier this week

Hayley Soen | News
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The final transmission from a pilot on a plane that has been found having plunged into the sea has been revealed. The plane vanished mid-flight earlier this week, but now a wreckage has been found causing fears all onboard may have died.

On Tuesday, a Boeing 737 lost contact with air traffic control and descended off the coast of Pakistan. Since, authorities have said they have found parts of the wreckage in the sea. Pictures show the rescue efforts, and huge parts of the plane being hauled from the sea onto a ship.

The cargo plane is believed to have nosedived around 5,000 feet in a matter of seconds, with all five crew believed to have died. Search teams had been deployed to the Arabian Sea, and after around 12 hours, found parts of a jet.

Plane crash in Pakistan

via Xinhua/Shutterstock

As reported by The Sun, K2 Airways has named the missing crew as Capt. Muhammad Rizwan Idris, First Officer Faisal Jatoi, flight engineers Muhammad Hamid and Muhammad Arif Siddiqui, and aircraft loader Muhammad Taufiq Khan.

The airline said: “We continue to pray earnestly for the safety of our colleagues.” It added it is “fully cooperating with the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and other government agencies.”

The haunting final transmission from the pilot reveals he had raised the alarm to say that the plane was “rolling or floating”. In aviation, “rolling” refers to an aircraft tilting from side to side so that one wing dips lower than the other.

Plane crash in Pakistan

via Xinhua/Shutterstock

When pilots report a plane is “rolling or floating,” it describes an un-commanded, out-of-control state. It typically means the aircraft’s control surfaces are failing, causing the plane to drift, tilt, or float unnaturally due to severe turbulence, structural damage, or hydraulic failure.

Later, radar systems alerted operators to a “sudden and dramatic loss of altitude” before all communication cut out. The last transmitted data point was over the Arabian Sea. Pakistan’s Airport’s Authority said in a statement the cargo plane had “reported [a] navigational system issue.”

The full details of what happened have not been confirmed.

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Hayley Soen | News
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