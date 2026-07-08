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Inside Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams’ cutesy friendship: From Instagram DMs to world tours

The pair have been cheering each other on since they were teenage songwriters posting music from their bedrooms

Alisa Pasha | Entertainment
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Olivia Rodrigo and Gracie Abrams recently got together to discuss their friendship and each other’s recent music releases – and listeners can’t help wondering if the pair are teasing a future collaboration.

With both singers releasing new music over the past month and spending the conversation showering each other with praise, it’s easy to see why the rumours have taken off.

But long before they became major pop stars, Olivia and Gracie were just two teenagers bonding over songwriting on Instagram.

They first connected over Instagram when they were still unknown

Although they first met in 2021, their relationship actually started years earlier through Instagram where they would regularly message and comment on each other’s posts.

During the latest instalment of Spotify’s Countdown To series, Olivia revealed she had been following Gracie’s music since she was around 14 or 15 years old and credited her with inspiring her own songwriting.

“I remember finding your Instagram when I was like 14 or 15 and truly I’m not blowing smoke. I remember being so inspired by you,” Olivia said.

She explained that watching Gracie write songs alone in her bedroom made her realise she didn’t need an expensive studio to make music.

“Watching you play piano or play guitar in your room and write all these beautiful songs was very inspiring to me.”

Gracie quickly returned the compliment, replying: “Well that is how I feel about yours.”

Their friendship grew alongside their careers

The pair were first publicly photographed together at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in 2021, just as both of their careers were taking off.

A year later, Gracie joined Olivia as an opening act for the first North American leg of the SOUR Tour.

Since then, both artists have become global stars but despite increasingly hectic schedule, they continue to support each other from afar. They’ve reunited at events including the 2025 Grammy Awards, the Met Gala and other major music ceremonies.

Reflecting on their friendship, Gracie told Spotify: “It’s been lovely to, even though we don’t see each other every day, to grow up together.”

They’re still each other’s biggest fans

One thing that hasn’t changed is how openly they hype each other up.

Olivia told Gracie: “As someone who just loves you and watches you, I feel like your style has never been cooler.”

“I feel the same way about you, girl,” Gracie replied.

Gracie also recalled sprinting across Glastonbury with her friends last summer to watch Olivia headline the festival.

“The hardest I’ve ever run to anything in my life,” she laughed, adding that she cried three times during the performance and even climbed onto a friend’s shoulders to get a better view.

So, could a collaboration finally be happening?

Their conversation has only fuelled speculation that the pair could finally release music together.

Adding to the rumours, producer Dan Nigro, who has worked on all three of Olivia Rodrigo’s albums, recently produced Gracie Abrams’ latest single, Look At My Life.

Neither Olivia nor Gracie has confirmed a collaboration, but after years of supporting each other’s careers from bedroom demos to stadium tours, listeners are hoping it’s only a matter of time.

Featured image via Instagram @livieshq and @gracieabrams

More on: Celebrity Gracie Abrams Instagram Olivia Rodrigo
Alisa Pasha | Entertainment
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