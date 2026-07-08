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Love Island slid Jasmine sister Bella DMs

Uh oh! This dumped Islander slid into Jasmine’s sister Bella’s DMs straight after Love Island

He didn’t waste any time

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Dumped Islanders have been spilling loads of behind-the-scenes gossip since leaving the Love Island villa, but this bombshell just admitted that he slid straight into Jasmine’s sister Bella’s DMs.

Recently, dumped Casa Amor bombshells Carlos and Aaron appeared on Harrison Solomon’s livestream, where they revealed loads of juicy insider gossip. They claimed Priya told people she was going to pick Carlos before choosing Jordon at the recoupling. And they also shared an unaired conversation Carlos says he had with Jasmine.

Now, Carlos has admitted he slid into Jasmine’s sister Bella‘s Instagram DMs after leaving the show. In the clip, Harrison pointed out that Carlos and Aaron are two of the only people who have met both Jasmine and her sister Bella in person.

Naturally, he had one very important question. “Me and the chat have been talking about it. Obviously we don’t rate girls on this channel, but at the same time, I want to know for my own peace of mind… who’s the better-looking sister, Jasmine or Bella? You’ve seen both of them?” Harrison asked.

@theyungbulll

♬ original sound – Harrison Solomon Live

“I’ll go Bella,” he replied. “They’re both bad. They’re both tens, bro. But Bella’s just… there’s something about Bella. Her aura, bro.”

He then doubled down on just how attractive he thinks she is. “No, she’s fit, man. She’s good looking. She is, like, stunning.”

Carlos then admitted that he’d already messaged Bella on Instagram after leaving the villa, and even revealed exactly what he said. “I was just like, ‘I wish I had more time to talk.'”

When Harrison asked whether he was actually interested in Bella, Carlos said, “Yes, she’s hot, bro.”

Could this be the start of an unexpected Love Island romance? Whether Bella replies, though, is another question altogether.

@theyungbulll

♬ original sound – Harrison Solomon Live

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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