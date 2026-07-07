Dumped Islander exposes unaired shady convo with Jasmine that’s going to change opinions of her

Turns out she wasn’t as into Kav as she claimed

5 hours ago

Though Jasmine Müller claimed she fell for Kavan Murphy before the Casa Amor recoupling that saw her single af, a dumped Islander has claimed she was fully cracking on with other conquests.

Jasmine and Kav had a rocky start, middle, and end on Love Island, with the lad choosing to couple up with bombshell Charleen after Casa Amor. But there’s still a lot of history there, and you never know what’s around the corner on Love Island. For all we know, Jasmine and Kav might go on to win the whole thing.

After rising as the legend of the season in the earliest days of season 13, viewers are now low-key split on Jasmine. Some love her, and some hate her, which is arguably the secret sauce for any budding Love Island icon.

Not to make the waters even murkier, but these new claims aren’t the best look.

Carlos said Jasmine was ‘open’ on Love Island

It’s become a trend for dumped Islanders to go on podcasts, but in recent years, that’s changed to Kick streams. Tyrique Hyde and Harrison Solomon both have a presence there, and dumped Casa lad Carlos chose the latter.

“They didn’t show this, they didn’t show this,” he told the stream. “On the first night, me and Jasmine had a really good chat, and she told me that me and Jordan are her top two.”

Not a “Kavan is my boo” in sight, apparently.

To really hammer home his point, Carlos claimed that Jasmine verbatim said that she is “open” in her relationship with Kavan. She said they were on a break.

Carlos further claimed that producers axed a lot of footage, with him and Jordan chatting up Jasmine on the terrace most days. He 100 per cent believes that Jasmine’s actions were saying one thing, and her words another.

Though undoubtedly shocking, not everyone in the comments fully believed what he was putting down.

“Yeah, producers are already painting her the villain; they’d have eaten this up if it were true,” one person said.

“Omg have a day off,” another said, as someone else added, “Oh come on producers would of shown this 100 per cent very bitter.”

The plot thickens.

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Featured image credit: ITV