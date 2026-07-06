SZA reveals she’s ‘finally’ been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder on private Instagram

Grammy-winning singer wrote: ‘Pretty sure this is why I’m taking AI so personally btw lol – and why I’m in every comment section’

6 hours ago

Singer-songwriter SZA has revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism after recently undergoing a formal medical assessment.

The Grammy-winning artist announced the news to fans on her finsta, explaining that she had “finally took the time” to be evaluated by medical professionals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

In her post, SZA said she had been formally diagnosed as someone with high-functioning autism and traits associated with Asperger’s syndrome.

Responding to the diagnosis with humour, the singer wrote: “Stop playing in my face cause pattern recognition told me and I WILL get to the bottom if it thanks.”

The news prompted an outpouring of support from fans across social media, with many praising the artist for speaking openly about receiving an autism diagnosis as an adult.

Many also shared their own experiences of being diagnosed later in life, saying SZA’s openness made them feel seen and represented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

The announcement follows SZA’s renewed criticism of artificial intelligence in music after she discovered hundreds of her songs had reportedly been used to train AI models.

Commenting on her own post she said: “Pretty sure this is why I’m taking Ai so personally btw lol. And also why I’m in every comment section.”

The diagnosis also comes during a busy period in the singer’s career following the recent release of her collaboration with Steve Lacy on the single, “is it cool?”.

Featured image via Instagram @sza