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There’s a really good reason Bad Bunny has a house on his stage, and it’s quite wholesome

Maya Jama and Novak Djokovic are among the celebs spotted inside it

Isabella Zbucki | Entertainment
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Bad Bunny is in the middle of his sell-out DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour. Anyone lucky enough to bag tickets has been treated to not only hearing his hits live, but also to his pretty inspiring stage design.

One thing that’s been going viral online is the gigantic house the singer has on stage, as well as the celebs spotted in it. And no, it’s not just a cool set piece, there’s actually a really wholesome meaning behind it.

Why does Bad Bunny have a house on his stage?

@dzhanet2

POV: You didn’t pay for VIP tickets but still ended up being a lucky girl #benito #badbunny #badbunnylondon #lacasita

♬ sonido original – dzhanet2

It’s actually a full-scale replica of a real house in Hamaco, a Puerto Rican village, where Bad Bunny himself grew up. But it’s not Benito’s real childhood home, though, as it’s based on a house on the south-eastern coast of the island belonging to an 84-year-old Puerto Rican resident called Román Carrasco Delgado.

The house, or La Casita (little house) as its known, was designed by Mayna Magruder Ortiz and first featured during his Puerto Rican residency but has since gone on to be included in his Superbowl Halftime Show and now his most recent tour.

Essentially, it’s a tribute to Bad Bunny’s roots and Puerto Rico itself. Every night on the tour, he’s quite literally putting Puerto Rican culture and community at the centre of the show as it’s meant to represent everyday community life, as well as the resistance of the Puerto Rican people.

Which celebs have been spotted in La Casita during the DeBí TiRAR MáS FOToS world tour?

@lauracmckayxo

Bad bunny tonight 😍 some of the celebs I spotted in La Casita #lacasita #badbunnytour #badbunnyfans

♬ original sound – Laura – Fitness & Travel🌴

With someone as big as Bad Bunny, it should come as no surprise that some major celebs have been spotted enjoying the show from the house.

During his London shows last month, Maya Jama, Novak Djokovic, Joe Jonas, and Salma Hayek were spotted dancing and singing along to their favourite tunes by the Latin American singer.

If you thought that couldn’t be topped, in the American leg of the tour, some more famous faces made an appearances, including Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, and Karol G.

It’s also open to fans too. One TikTok user posted how they were able to secure their entry by getting scouted by security. How lucky! I’m definitely not jealous.

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Featured image via TikTok @stefania.tudor and @josuelportillo

More on: Celebrity Music Viral
Isabella Zbucki | Entertainment
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