That From season finale cliffhanger was diabolical, so here’s what we know about season five

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With the conclusion of From season four, we are now eagerly awaiting season five and, hopefully, answers to about a million questions.

After four seasons, 40 episodes, and dozens of characters being ripped apart before our eyes, we are no closer to understanding Fromville and the creatures that haunt it. I guess that’s what you get from the creator of Lost.

In the finale of From season four, a lot happened. Several characters met a gory end, Sophia/The Man in Yellow stole all the protective talismans, and Fatima fully embraced her transformation. It ended like that, with Fatima’s fate left up in the air.

With the bones now out of the chamber and red lightning breaking throughout the sky, it looks like the situation is only going to get worse from here. Here’s what we know so far.

Season five was confirmed to be the last instalment

When From season four was just kicking off, executive producers Griffin and Jeff Pinkner, and director Jack Bender confirmed season five is on the way.

“We are wildly excited to announce that we’ve officially begun work on Season 5,” they said. “Which means we will get the chance to see our story to its conclusion. Which means questions will be answered. Answers will be questioned. And there will surely be a cascade of tears and terrors in between. We are thankful for the support of our friends and partners at MGM+. And we are grateful beyond measure for the mad passion of our entire FROMily. We’re excited to share Season 4 with you and hope it whets your appetite for what’s to come.”

I’m a little bit sad it’s ending, but some of the best shows didn’t know when to call it quits. I’m glad the showrunners are going out on their own terms.

When is From season five out?

"We're so back!" #FROMily Hannah, Avery, and Catalina are back in Halifax to start filming #FROM Season 5. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EkuFtn1Ssf — frenzy havock (@IfoouundThem) July 2, 2026

The fifth and final season is currently in production, with its stars already posting fun TikToks from the set. As for when it’s coming out, it’s technically yet to be confirmed.

That being said, we can draw some conclusions. Though season three came out in November of 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the other seasons all kicked off in April.

So, if we follow the pattern, we can expect From season five in the Spring of 2027.

God, I’m excited.

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Featured image credit: MGM