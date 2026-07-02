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Who is the viral ‘Bob Girl’ on TikTok? The filthy lyrics of Fat Papi’s Freaked Out explained

‘I can’t believe a girl with a bob is the reason my song hit five million streams’

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Though most of TikTok is AI slop and odd food trends, I find myself desperately wanting a bob haircut thanks to the combined powers of “Bob Girl” and Fat Papi’s lyrics in Freaked Out.

Viral TikTok sounds have that annoying habit of getting stuck in your head, whether it be Strawberry Sprite or the ” How Many Kids ” tune from last year. This new one might be even stranger, and it centres around the holy artefact that is the bob.

Right, who is Bob Girl on TikTok?

@jocelynmeiere

Side note these lashes from @ArdellBeauty I’m actually in love they look so cool – I don’t have the original box and I’m so angry with myself because I want to get more but I DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT THEY ARE CALLED #lashes #lashextensions

♬ original sound – Shushy🇸🇧🇵🇬

Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, loves a c*nty bob. From Edna Mode to Leslie Bibb in The White Lotus, no one can resist its siren call.

The newest addition to the Bob Hall of Fame is Jocelyn Meiere, now known as Miss Diva Bob to her 2.4 million followers on TikTok.

In June, she unwittingly started a viral trend when she shared the reasons to get a bob. There were four reasons, and each of them was just the word bob – enough said, it’s been viewed nearly 18 million times. She’s continued with the trend ever since, all of them set to Fat Papi’s song, Freaked Out.

@jocelynmeiere

Have I given enough reasons yet? #bob #freakedout #bobgirl

♬ FREAKED OUT – Fat Papi & prodshushy

Other people have since jumped on the trend as well, and now there’s a whole legion of bob baddies organising on the internet. Should we be worried about a bob uprising?

Here are the lyrics to Fat Papi’s Freaked Out

All of Bob Girl’s TikTok videos are set to Fat Papi and Prodshushy’s song, Freaked Out, so much so that people think the lyrics are actually “get that bob” and not “get that bag.”

@jocelynmeiere

Dr.Jelena Mihailova @mydentist 😉 #bob

♬ original sound – Shushy🇸🇧🇵🇬

Fat Papi himself is loving Bob Girl and her trend, saying: “I can’t believe a girl with a bob is the reason my song hit five million streams.”

He’s now made Bob Girl the official artwork for the song on Spotify, and has joked that he’s considering changing the lyric to “get that bob.” Seconded!

Here are the actual lyrics for Fat Papi’s Freaked Out:

Love, love
Love, love
Love, love

I’m the best she ever had, that’s for sure (For sure)
She gon’ make a boom and blam like a Perc’ (Like a Perc’)
I ain’t fuckin’ with this shawty, she ain’t her (No way)
She the baddest in the world, you need to learn (Uh, uh, tell her, yeah)
She my muse (She my muse)
Every time we talk, baby, I get somethin’ new (Uh)
Love the way you walk, you ain’t got nothin’ to prove (Uh-huh)
You been through a lot, lеt me show you how to move (Yeah, yеah, yeah)
Let me show you how to

Get that bag, you ain’t ever comin’ last (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Fuck your man, you know this gon’ make him mad (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
Break that back, then we make a film on cam
Shake that ass, baby, show them that you bad

@fatpapimusic

Guys I’m thinking about it atp 😭😭@Shushy🇸🇧🇵🇬 #synthclub #fatpapi #habibi #kurdish #bob

♬ original sound – Shushy🇸🇧🇵🇬

Freaked out, show ’em that you freaked out
Freaked out, I can tell you freaked out
Freaked out, show ’em that you freaked out
Freaked out, I can tell you freaked out

Bounce it from the front, shawty, make it clap
She so fuckin’ bad, make her ex so mad
Bounce it from the front, shawty, make it clap
She so fuckin’ bad, make her ex so mad

Ayy, I (I get), I get wild thoughts when I’m with you, baby
I like you on top, girl, you do amazin’
I tell her, “Don’t stop, I’ma make you famous”
Fuck about a bitch, I get money, then you get your payment
I ain’t tryna lie to ya
It just feels so right with ya
First night, I caught a vibe with ya
Now I can’t get tired of ya

Love me now, baby, show me that you down (Uh)
I been ’round the city where they get loud (Yeah)
We was bound for lovin’ inside this town
You don’t wanna make a sound, but I know how you movin’

Freaked out, show ’em that you freaked out
Freaked out, I can tell you freaked out
Freaked out, show ’em that you freaked out
Freaked out, I can tell you freaked out

@fatpapimusic

Guys who woulda actually thunk it @𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒 𝐃𝐈𝐕𝐀 𝐁𝐎𝐁 @Shushy🇸🇧🇵🇬 #synthclub #fatpapi #habibi #kurdish #bob

♬ original sound – Shushy🇸🇧🇵🇬

Bounce it from the front, shawty, make it clap
She so fuckin’ bad, make her ex so mad
Bounce it from the front, shawty, make it clap
She so fuckin’ bad, make her ex so mad

Bounce it from the— shawty, make it clap
She so fuckin’ bad, make her ex mad
Bounce it from the f— shawty, make it clap
She so fuckin’ bad, make her ex mad
Bounce it from the front, shawty, make it clap
Bounce it from the front, shawty, make it clap
Bounce it from the front, shawty, make it clap
Bounce it from the front, shawty, make it clap

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Featured image credit: TikTok/Jocelyn Meiere

More on: Music TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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