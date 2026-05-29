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Strawberry sprite

Guys, what tf is Strawberry Sprite? The viral TikTok sound is going around and around in my head

The meaning of the song is unexpected

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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If you’ve spent any time on TikTok in the last few weeks, you no doubt have a hankering for something that doesn’t actually exist: Strawberry Sprite.

When Gen Z inevitably get old, we’re going to look DERANGED as brainrot TikTok trends go around and around in our heads. From “f*ck my f*cking chungus life” to “ahlelele ahlelas” from Love Island, I lowkey understand why other generations have given up on us.

Do we care? Of course not, so here’s the deal.

What is the song, and where is it from?

@marvelous_mya

Strawberry Sprite coming soon 🍓🥤#strawberrysprite #fyp #smallartist #lyrics

♬ original sound – marvelous_mya

Strawberry Sprite is a new song that’s gone viral on TikTok. Its writer and singer is the now-iconic Mya Edelman, a content creator and would-be recording artist who has dwarfism. Releasing earlier this month, the song has racked up 170k listens on Spotify and 69k views on YouTube.

Simply put, the song is about hookup culture and Mya’s quest to find her “person for life”, and not a quick fix.

People have since used the TikTok sound for their own renditions, and there are THOUSANDS of videos. Unfortunately, some have also taken the chance to viciously mock someone whose just living her best life.

@_ehiz

LET’S GET THE LYRICS RIGHT Y’ALL

♬ original sound – marvelous_mya

But this leads us on to perhaps the biggest question: Is Strawberry Sprite even a thing? Though Coca-Cola doesn’t sell a Sprite of that flavour, it is available from other brands and through those fancy mixing machines in fast food restaurants.

“Ok, but did you know you can only get a Strawberry Sprite from a Freestyle dispenser?” Coca-Cola wrote on TikTok.

Here are the lyrics to Strawberry Sprite by Mya Edelman

Unfortunately, the tune of the summer is not a full-length song. It’s only one minute and 45 seconds, but it’ll be the best one minute and 45 seconds of your life.

Here are the lyrics to TikTok’s Strawberry Sprite:

Let’s go

I’m single because people don’t really date anymore
They talk, they catch feelings, they sleep together.
This generation isn’t for me.
If you want me, prove it with actions, not words.

Love has been fizzling out like Strawberry Sprite
Strawberry Sprite Strawberry Sprite
Why can’t I ever find my person for life?
My person for life my person for life
Love has been fizzling out like Strawberry Sprite

Let’s go

I’ve tried dating apps but none of them work
I’ve practiced self love but I still feel the hurt
Why does this keep happening to me?

Love has been fizzling out like Strawberry Sprite
Strawberry Sprite Strawberry Sprite
Why can’t I ever find my person for life?
My person for life my person for life

Dear Mya Edelman: Keep doing what you’re doing, girl.

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Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Music TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google
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