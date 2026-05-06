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The Red Button vs Blue Button dilemma is causing chaos on TikTok and I’m so torn

Your answer says a lot about you

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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People on TikTok and X are split over the red button vs blue button dilemma that’s gone viral on both platforms, so here’s what’s going on.

My For You page has been taken over by people debating a moral conundrum and judging everyone else who picks differently. People are saying this question is a good first date vibe check -or even a good way to see the true intentions of your friends. Videos about it have thousands of comments going back and forth over what the morally superior choice is.

Here’s what the viral blue button vs red button question actually is

A tweet from @waitbutwhy posed the question on the 24th April.

“Everyone in the world has to take a private vote by pressing a red or blue button,” they wrote. “If more than 50% of people press the blue button, everyone survives. If fewer than 50% of people press the blue button, only people who pressed the red button survive. Which button would you press?”

The original tweet had almost 30 million views and 6k replies, with almost 100k people taking part in the vote. It was pretty split, but in the end, 57.9% of people voted blue.

Opinions on the ‘right’ answer are so split

@yuvaltheterrible

This question might actually merit some discussion #red #blue #button #dilemma #philosophy

♬ original sound – Yuval

The debate has now moved to TikTok, and it’s getting extremely heated.

The Blue buttoners are saying:

“I’m still picking blue and no, you’re not stupid if you pick blue. It’s easier for 50% of people to pick blue than 100% people to pick re.  I don’t care about myself and want as many people to live as possible so I’m picking blue,” one person on TikTok commented.

Another added: “The downside of pressing the red button is you’ll be left in a world with only red button pressers.”

The red buttoners are clapping back:

But a red button presser pointed out: “By choosing blue, you are NOT saving everyone. You’re saving people who chose blue. The red button people were never in danger to begin with.”

“Blue button just selfishly makes other people put themselves at risk to save you, the red button is the less selfish option,” claimed another person.

Which would you choose?

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Featured image via Canva/X

More on: Brainrot TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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