Spirit Airlines worker reveals full grovelling apology James Charles sent her and it’s bad

2 hours ago

The Spirit Airlines worker at the centre of the viral James Charles drama has revealed the grovelling apology the influencer sent her and I can’t believe how bad it is.

If you missed this whole saga, James Charles posted an awful video earlier this week responding to a woman who had recently been laid off by Spirit Airlines. Amber Lendof Vargas set up a GoFundMe asking for money, and he publicly humiliated her in a TikTok video, telling her to “get another job”.

“You know what else would help you? Getting another job. Try that,” he said in the now-deleted video. “You didn’t because you’re a lazy piece of sh*t and you’re entitled and you think influencers and celebrities should fund your life for you.”

The 26-year-old posted a public apology for the rant, saying his “harsh choice of words” were “out of touch”. Now, Amber has shared a screenshot of the apology message Charles sent her personally.

“Hi Amber. I wanted to reach out privately with an apology for the video I made. It was disgraceful and completely unnecessary, and there is no excuse for me yelling at and berating someone for asking for help in a shitty situation that was completely out of your control,” he wrote.

“I’m so sorry for adding to what was already a distressing time, I’m so ashamed for not only the video, but also for being so disgustingly out of touch. I was sent your video today and was so glad to see your GoFundMe has exploded, but I also know that getting attention online can be scaring overwhelming, especially when you never asked for it in the first place.” He really tried to relate to her?

Charles said he has spent the last few days reading stories from real people about “what it’s actually like losing a job without notice” and learning about the “journey to find a new one”, as so many people are going through the “same situation”. Are you telling me he had absolutely no idea people were losing their jobs? Please.

He concluded the message by revealing he has donated to her GoFundMe and asking if there’s anything else he can help with. “Also, fully understand if you never want to hear from me again,” he said.

Amber unsurprisingly wasn’t best impressed by his apology. “He [James Charles] did message me. Here’s the screenshot and I don’t accept it [his apology],” she said in a TikTok video. “Do I accept his apology? Hell no.” She didn’t bother replying to his message. Too right!

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Featured image credit: @a_rebmaa/TikTok and James Charles/TikTok