Love Island’s Zach responds after huge backlash for smoking around pregnant girlfriend

Their baby is due in just two months

1 hour ago

Ex-islander Zach Nobles has responded after criticism for smoking cigarettes around his pregnant girlfriend, Ava Hirons.

Zach, from Love Island season 10, hard-launched his relationship last December, and not long after, the couple announced they’re expecting their first child. They met around two years ago, but chose to keep their relationship private for a while.

Ava is a 24-year-old London influencer and actress. She’s been in lots of YouTube series, like prettyLittleThings, Pink Courtroom, and Foot Asylums Locked In.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ava rae (@avahirons)

Since announcing their relationship, the couple have been sharing more content from their private life, including the lavish holidays they’re taking while Ava is expecting. One post got backlash from concerned followers.

“What were you and mum like in your 20s? Lit,” Zach said in the caption.

He shared multiple pictures of himself and Ava relaxing on a speedboat, and people were concerned about the multiple pictures of Zach smoking a cigarette around his pregnant girlfriend.

“Smoking around her is crazy,” said one comment with over a thousand likes.

“Wow, he’s smoking around a pregnant woman,” another person added.

“Get a grip,” someone replied. Zach liked the comment, showing his support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zachariah Noble (@zachariah_noble97)

The whole thing has started a messy debate about second-hand smoke around pregnant women and its dangers. It’s spread to Reddit, where Zach is getting brutally called out.

Smoking every day around his pregnant girlfriend, and he likes comments telling others to get a grip that he’s smoking around his unborn baby. This is dangerous and could affect the baby’s growth. There is plenty of medical research confirming this is bad for the unborn baby’s health.”

Ava never responded to the backlash and has continued to post cute updates about her pregnancy and relationship with Zach on Instagram and TikTok. According to their initial Instagram announcement, their baby is due sometime this summer.

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