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‘I don’t want to be here’: Love Island’s Dejon’s vulnerable cry for help after hate comments

He shared his mental health struggle in new post

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Dejon from last year’s season of Love Island posted an honest mental health update after a wave of hate comments that had flooded his page.

Last summer, Dejon and Meg’s turbulent relationship took over our screens. Although they didn’t quite make it to the final, the couple were definitely one of the most memorable parts of season 12. The couple are no longer together, and their accounts of the breakup are quite conflicting.

After deleting his account, Dejon returned to TikTok to share a mental health update. He revealed that the hate comments have negatively affected him and caused suicidal thoughts.

“For a long time I’ve been feeling like this,” Dejon said in his latest TikTok. “I don’t want to be here no more. I’ve been getting hate, racist comments, trolls, for nearly a year straight.”

The influencer continued: “I smile in public, but I just don’t want to leave my house, I don’t want to be here. I haven’t wanted to be here for months. People talking about me like they know me, when they don’t know me. People talking like they think they know my life, they don’t know my life. I’ve had enough.”

@dejonnoelwilliams

Posting this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. Over the past year I’ve been really affected by the hate negativity and false narratives about me. Instead of pretending I’m okay I just wanted to be honest. If this helps even one person feel a little less alone then it’s worth it

♬ original sound – dejonnoelwilliams

Dejon clarified that the reason he wanted to be this vulnerable with his followers is to spread awareness on mental health issues.

“I’m sending this message because I’ve been so big on mental health and try to help as much people as I can because I know how hard things are.”

“I’m going to try to do all the tools that I preach about, I’m going to try go for a run, or for a walk, speak to people,” he continued. “I’m gonna try, I’m gonna try my hardest. And I hope that can give hope to somebody else. I don’t want to give up on you guys.”

Apart from the hate, Dejon shouted out the supportive comments, saying: “You guys really keep me going.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via TikTok

More on: Influencers Love Island Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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