This is the reason explosive bride Brook wasn’t at the MAFS Australia reunion dinner party

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The MAFS Australia reunion dinner party aired last night and you might have noticed one person was missing… Brook! All of the brides and grooms returned for one final drama-filled dinner party, but the explosive bride who was married to Chris didn’t make an appearance.

Brook was only in the experiment for a few weeks but is ingrained in everyone’s brains after that intense dinner party where she was absolutely foul towards Alissa and Stella for no reason at all. She was even forced to make a grovelling Instagram apology after the way she behaved.

So, why wasn’t she there? Well, Brook told PEDESTRIAN.TV: “It was a close friend’s 30th and I didn’t want to miss it. I had about four producers call and beg, trying to get me there, even saying they hadn’t invited Chris. But honestly, I just couldn’t be bothered with the drama as well.” She didn’t want the drama? How ironic seeing as she’s the one who caused all the drama.

However, that probably wasn’t the real reason. In February, Brook announced that she was pregnant and expecting her first child after reconnecting with her ex, Harry after leaving MAFS Australia. It’s not exactly clear when whey got back together, but Brook likely would have been in the early stages of pregnancy when the reunion dinner party was filmed.

Announcing the pregnancy to the world on Instagram, she wrote: “Baby boy on the way, and a forever with you. To our little boy, you’ve already filled our world with so much hope and love. The past year, and especially these last few months, have taught me more than I ever imagined about patience, love, and the person I want to be.”

She said she has dreamed of being a mother for as long as she can remember before gushing over her partner: “Harry, you are my rock, my safe place, and my heart. Thank you for making my dreams come true and for showing me what family truly feels like. I can’t wait to watch you become the father I know you’ll be, kind, strong, and full of love.” The baby is due in August!

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine