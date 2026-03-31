MAFS insider reveals desperate ways Brook tried to get the show to cut her most toxic scenes

5 hours ago

MAFS Australia bride Brook really loves to run away from her problems. And it looks as though she tried her best to pretend some of her worst moments were never addressed, too. A MAFS Australia insider has claimed Brook begged the show to get scenes cut.

At dinner party two, things between the brides really escalated. The tensions had been bubbling throughout the challenges, but on that night it took a really dark turn. It was attack, after attack, after attack.

It was basically Brook and Gia, against all of the other women. Brook told Stella to “get back in her kennel” and “take off your stripper boots”. She also told her: “I don’t think you’re deep. I think you’re f*cking dumb.” She also went for Alissa, branding her a “ratchet idiot”.

After all of this, Brook is said to have gone into damage control mode. An insider told Daily Mail Australia she was working behind the scenes to contain the fallout.

Apparently she tried to argue she was too intoxicated to film during the dinner party, and raised concerns with production. She then escalated her complaint, and said the footage should not have been taken. Production is said to have stood firm, and said it had done nothing wrong.

The source said Brook became increasingly worried about how she would be perceived, if the footage made it to air. “She felt exposed,’ they explained. “She thought some of it might have crossed a line. It was really toxic.”

A source from within the production company is said to have maintained that Brook showed “no visible signs of impairment” and confirmed that all the participants’ alcohol consumption is monitored.

Brook is said to have brought a bottle of champagne to the dinner party, but was advised by executive producers to only have two glasses.

This comes as emails between Brook and the production company have leaked. It’s been said Brook sent multiple written complaints to the show’s producers. When the team rejected Brook’s complaint, she sent a cease-and-desist and asked for them to erase all footage from the second dinner party.

She may have at least been partly successful, as there was footage of Brook and Gia making more comments at the MAFS dinner party that was in facy cut. However, it just got posted anyway. Bad luck, Brook.

Since the dinner party, Brook shared a grovelling apology regarding her actions. “Last night and the past few episodes of Married at First Sight was an extremely difficult watch,” she said.

“What you saw was the worst version of myself and unfortunately Alissa and Stella were on the receiving end of that. I want to firstly sincerely apologise to Alissa and Stella for my words and the hurt that I have caused.

“My actions were appalling and not at all a reflection of the kindness and respect that you both deserve and I hope in time you can forgive me. I am truly sorry. To other couples in the experiment and audience who had to witness my behaviour, I am deeply sorry. Bullying should never be condoned and I am extremely embarrassed by the way that I acted.”

The Tab does not intend to imply wrongdoing by the production company. Channel Nine did not respond to requests for comment. For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.