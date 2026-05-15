Every hidden reference in Drake’s three new album covers, from Michael Jackson to Taylor Swift

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With absolutely no warning at all, Drake has just released three new albums all at once, and there are some hidden references in the album covers. So, here’s a look at every detail you missed in the artwork for Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

Drake’s Iceman album cover references Michael Jackson and Taylor Swift

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Iceman seems to be the most popular of the three albums so far, and the artwork is a photo of a hand wearing a black glove covered in silver rhinestones. This appears to be a nod to Michael Jackson, who famously wore bedazzled gloves just like that. Drake has often spoken out about his love for Michael Jackson and his music, so it makes sense.

On the wrist is a friendship bracelet that spells out the album name “ICEMAN,” and people are convinced this is a reference to Taylor Swift. During her famous Eras Tour, people made and gave each other bracelets just like this, and Drake has also expressed his admiration for Taylor, calling her the “biggest gangster in the music game”.

The Maid of Honour artwork is a picture of Drake’s own mum

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The second album Maid of Honour has an old sepia photo of Drake’s mum Sandi Graham when she was younger on the front, who he’s extremely close to. She’s holding a bunch of flowers, and the vintage-style portrait is layered with an outline of Drake and his dad when they were younger underneath.

People already have a theory about the woman’s eyes on Habibti

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The third of Drake’s new albums, Habibti, is a black and white photo of a woman covered by strips of masking tape, so only her eyes are visible. The rapper hasn’t revealed who the woman is, but people are convinced it’s American actress Alexa Demie, who worked on Euphoria with the rapper. She plays a character called Maddy, while Drake is an executive producer.

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Featured image credit: Drake/Instagram