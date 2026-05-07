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Uh oh! KATSEYE vs Manon Bannerman ‘beef’ intensifies as Dream Academy alum pick sides

It’s getting messy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Manon didn’t join KATSEYE for their highly anticipated Coachella performance, and it seems like their beef has intensified even more, including other members of Dream Academy.

Pop group KATSEYE lost one of their key members earlier this year. In a statement shared with supporters, Manon and her record label, Hybe, announced that she would be going on a “hiatus” for health reasons. This announcement was in February, and although Manon has since claimed that she’s having “healthy conversations” with her old record label.

View this post on Instagram.

A post shared by manon (@meretmanon)

Adela, a solo artist who was on Netflix’s Dream Academy with the KATSEYE girls, has apparently picked her side of the drama. She’s been rumoured to have beef with Manon after criticising her work ethic on the show, but her latest TikTok appears to show she’s on her side.

TikToker @Star_manzz shared a video with the caption: “Rare aesthetic: You talk sh*t about your group member behind her back, then get mad when it gets revealed.”

It showed pictures of Lara Raj and Megan, two KATSEYE girls who have regularly been pictured with Adela. But the account owner claims that Adela liked this shady post and even provided screenshots in a follow-up.

“To all the people who have said Harry is lying and I’m creating drama,” the follow-up TikTok said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by manon (@meretmanon)

The “Harry” in question is Harry Daniels, an internet personality best known as a friend of all the KATSEYE girls. But on Trisha Paytas’ podcast, she spilt the tea on the whole Manon situation and claimed her source was Harry.

“I don’t know if she’s going to come back. I don’t know the fate. Harry doesn’t even know that tea,” he said.

But Trisha added: “No, she’s not coming back. Well, we know from Harry. He’s telling everyone. Tana’s like, ‘He told me’. We were in a corner at a birthday party’.”

After the clip went viral, Megan and Lara both unfollowed Harry. Yikes! It looks like Manon might actually not be coming back to KATSEYE after all – but the girls are allegedly trying to keep it a secret.

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Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity KATSEYE Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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