‘Why is he playing with his nips?’: KATSEYE’s choreographer goes viral for oddly filthy dance

6 hours ago

One of KATSEYE’s choreographers, Grant Gilmore, has gone viral, but I wouldn’t exactly say it’s the result he was hoping for.

Ever since they strutted onto the music scene, KATSEYE has had a unique style of dancing. It’s very K-pop-coded, seemingly designed to be replicated by Gen Z fans on TikTok for maximum virality. It works too, because most of us undoubtedly know the loose moves to tracks like Gnarly and Internet Girl. Behind the group are choreographers Grant Gilmore and Sohey Sugihara, who are KATSEYE’s performance directors.

Though the talent of the dancers is abundantly clear, and I’m sure their wallets reflect that, Grant recently went viral for all the wrong reasons.

no like this is really sending meKAJSHSSHHDH pic.twitter.com/fwv1paG9oe — angel face 😘 (@normanisheart_) March 28, 2026

In a clip posted to his TikTok, seemingly in 2025, Grant was dancing to Shake It To The Max by Ghanaian singer Moliy and Jamaican producer Silent Addy. It was instantly recognisable as a KATSEYE-style dance, but it’s since been cut, stitched, and spread to all four corners of the internet.

In one portion, which has since garnered over 12 million views on Twitter, Grant tweaked his nipples before throwing his head back in ecstasy. It only got more jarring from there, with people comparing one dance move to “my cat trying to throw up.”

What even is this 😭 pic.twitter.com/KeKLyu1IdS — saoko (@arecanoir) March 27, 2026

“I don’t think y’all understand.. I will be using this video from now on when I need a good laugh,” one person said.

Another wrote: “What gets me is the lifting of the shirt, like genuinely what are we achieving by doing that… LA dancers gag over ANYTHING.”

“I hate how white people can just get away with anything, like wtf is this,” someone else said.

A different person added: “13 hours later and I still haven’t unmuted this scary video, but what song requires this level of horseshitery? Why is his pinching his imaginary nipples and pulling his shirt up every second?”

It’s not even isolated to the one clip anymore. People are fully going through each and every dance he’s posted.

KATSEYE’s choreographer is jarring, but genius

Compared with Grant, most of us have got two left feet, so I can’t really slam his moves as bad – just funny. That being said, there’s no denying that his genius has contributed to KATSEYE’s success, because people instantly knew which artists he belonged to by his dancing alone.

Explaining his dance style, Grant said: “The goal is to create something iconic and memorable, something other people will want to imitate. That’s not always easy. I’ll spend hours each day making sure the moves are catchy, unique, and also doable for others.

“It’s important that the choreography is visually pleasing and makes people want to get up and try it themselves, all while communicating the message of the song. Balancing those three things is a challenge, but it’s what I aim for.”

Unfortunately, whenever I listen to KATSEYE, I’m now going to think of Grant’s nipples.

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Featured image credit: TikTok/Grant Gilmore