KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Ever since KATSEYE was formed on The Debut: Dream Academy in 2023, the group has promoted itself as a tight six-piece. People were shaken last week when it was announced that member Manon Bannerman would be taking a “temporary hiatus” to focus on her health and wellbeing, and the fallout has been loud.

This morning, Manon appeared to respond via Instagram story, posting a mirror selfie captioned: “I love you all more than words can describe.” People quickly interpreted the message as reassurance amid mounting speculation about her absence.

Instagram

The hiatus was first confirmed on 20th February through a joint statement from HYBE and Geffen, shared on KATSEYE’s official Weverse and X accounts. The labels said that “after careful consideration”, Manon would step back temporarily.

As the conversation spread, resurfaced clips from KATSEYE’s formation era began circulating again, particularly moments from the Netflix docuseries Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, which followed the HYBE-Geffen survival process.

During the show, Manon was portrayed as missing rehearsals and struggling with the intense K-pop training environment, leading some trainees and staff to question her commitment.

At the time, Manon explained she was adapting to a training culture very different from her upbringing in Switzerland, where rest during illness is expected. The series ultimately showed reconciliation: She apologised to teammates and promised to work harder, something both mentors and members acknowledged post-show.

@dhee.tv First of all, before you start talking negative about this, be careful cuz I’ll block you, I’ll always defend Manon, not just because she’s half Ghanaian and I’m Ghanaian 😂(80%) though, but because we’ve seen so many examples of how this was edited to make her look bad. Not showing up was not fair, but she wasn’t doing that because she just didn’t feel like it, they should have heard her side before treating her that way, but she took accountability and said , she would have told Manon at the time to try harder, so y’all forgive her please if you’re still holding on to it🫶 I’m glad they’re all good now, I just wasn’t going to skip over this clip because that was a main part of this show too. #fyp #foryoupage #explore #dreamacademy #katseye ♬ original sound – Dhee👩‍💻🎥

Still, the narrative stuck. Even after KATSEYE’s 2024 debut, some people claimed she was sidelined in choreography or absent from schedules, prompting Manon to push back publicly against being labelled “lazy”.

Now, her 2026 hiatus has reopened those debates, with people speculating it may not have been entirely her decision. Others have pointed to past comments about feeling targeted as the group’s only Black member.

For now, Manon’s brief Instagram message is the only personal response.

benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco

