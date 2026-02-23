The Tab

Dani’s dad just made the KATSEYE Manon drama even worse with his ‘disgusting’ comments

He’s SUPER creepy

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The controversy around KATSEYE member Daniela, better known as Dani, has taken another turn after people uncovered more social media comments allegedly written by her dad, Rafael Avanzini.

The group has already been under scrutiny following the announcement that member Manon would be going on hiatus. Speculation escalated when an account believed to belong to Daniela’s father appeared to suggest the group could continue without her, fuelling fears among that Manon’s break could become permanent.

Now, further comments attributed to him have sparked widespread discomfort.

In a Facebook post from a fan page asking who people preferred as a dancer, Daniela or Lisa of BLACKPINK, an account matching Rafael Avanzini’s name and previously linked Instagram wrote: “If you have to ask DANIELA! Much better trained. Plus she’s also Latina, major advantage against Asian dancers. Her hips r untouchable.”

Facebook

People criticised both the racial comparison and the sexualised way he spoke about his daughter, with many describing the comments as “gross” and “uncomfortable”.

Screenshots also circulated of the same account reposting a TikTok of Dani dancing with the caption: “Congratulations to whoever’s getting it every night”, as well as an Instagram Story showing Dani and bandmate Yoonchae standing close together with the caption: “kiss kiss her”.

TikTok

After the backlash intensified, the original account believed to belong to Daniela’s father was deactivated. A new account with the same name later appeared, claiming the previous profile had been mass-reported and banned, while also posting messages expressing pride and love for his daughter.

Instagram

However, further controversy followed when he replied to fans stating that Daniela had spoken with him before he made earlier remarks about Manon. That claim prompted some people;e to speculate that Dani may have been aware of, or supported, comments about her fellow member, extending criticism beyond her father to her personally.

Instagram

Daniela was born in Atlanta to Cuban mother Ana Llorente and Venezuelan father Rafael Avanzini. Dani’s mum appears to follow Donald Trump on Instagram.

At the time of writing, neither Daniela nor KATSEYE have publicly addressed the situation. The Tab has reached out to both for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.
Featured image credit: Instagram
More on: Celebrity Music Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Manon from KATSEYE reveals the ‘real reason’ she left the group and it’s actually so sad

AP

‘DAH!’: PinkPantheress has finally revealed why she barked at that man at the Grammys

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Latest

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’

Police investigating footage of man ‘being attacked’ at Britain First march in Manchester

Jessica Owen

A video shows a man kicking another person while holding a Union Jack flag

KATSEYE reason Manon hiatus contradicts

People think KATSEYE’s reason for the temporary hiatus contradicts what Manon actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘These are two completely different statements’

University of Manchester challenges ‘misleading’ report on grade inflation

Katie Thompson

The university offered ways the data could have been presented more accurately

These major Hollywood celebs have donated HUGE sums to Eric Dane’s family after his death

Hebe Hancock

Hailey Bieber donated $20,000

love island all stars belle harrison lauren

Lauren’s messy response to Harrison arguing about their ‘break-up’ on Love Island All Stars

Claudia Cox

Lauren claims ‘it wasn’t a proper break-up’

Here’s what Love Island’s Harrison’s mum really said about Lauren drama, after ‘call’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all came out in last night’s episode

Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

Jessica Owen

Currently picturing Mrs Weasley in Cavendish… we really can’t

Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell Canada video truth

Here’s the truth about that viral video of Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell ‘free’ in Canada

Suchismita Ghosh

It looks so real

Your ultimate guide to dodging the rain: A walk around Lancaster’s coffee shops

Isabella Frost

Based almost purely on coffee and cake because we don’t think anything else should be considered

People fuming as Belle ruthlessly ‘spins the story’ on Scott and Leanne after All Stars exit

Ellissa Bain

‘Is she ever going to take responsibility?’