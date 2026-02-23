Dani’s dad just made the KATSEYE Manon drama even worse with his ‘disgusting’ comments

2 hours ago

The controversy around KATSEYE member Daniela, better known as Dani, has taken another turn after people uncovered more social media comments allegedly written by her dad, Rafael Avanzini.

The group has already been under scrutiny following the announcement that member Manon would be going on hiatus. Speculation escalated when an account believed to belong to Daniela’s father appeared to suggest the group could continue without her, fuelling fears among that Manon’s break could become permanent.

Now, further comments attributed to him have sparked widespread discomfort.

In a Facebook post from a fan page asking who people preferred as a dancer, Daniela or Lisa of BLACKPINK, an account matching Rafael Avanzini’s name and previously linked Instagram wrote: “If you have to ask DANIELA! Much better trained. Plus she’s also Latina, major advantage against Asian dancers. Her hips r untouchable.”

People criticised both the racial comparison and the sexualised way he spoke about his daughter, with many describing the comments as “gross” and “uncomfortable”.

Screenshots also circulated of the same account reposting a TikTok of Dani dancing with the caption: “Congratulations to whoever’s getting it every night”, as well as an Instagram Story showing Dani and bandmate Yoonchae standing close together with the caption: “kiss kiss her”.

After the backlash intensified, the original account believed to belong to Daniela’s father was deactivated. A new account with the same name later appeared, claiming the previous profile had been mass-reported and banned, while also posting messages expressing pride and love for his daughter.

However, further controversy followed when he replied to fans stating that Daniela had spoken with him before he made earlier remarks about Manon. That claim prompted some people;e to speculate that Dani may have been aware of, or supported, comments about her fellow member, extending criticism beyond her father to her personally.

Daniela was born in Atlanta to Cuban mother Ana Llorente and Venezuelan father Rafael Avanzini. Dani’s mum appears to follow Donald Trump on Instagram.

At the time of writing, neither Daniela nor KATSEYE have publicly addressed the situation. The Tab has reached out to both for comment.

