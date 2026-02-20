The Tab
‘DAH!’: PinkPantheress has finally revealed why she barked at that man at the Grammys

I’m creasing

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

At the Grammys earlier this month, the ever-iconic PinkPantheress confused the world (and a few other planets) by seemingly barking at a man during an interview.

In a wholesome exchange with an AP journalist on the red carpet, PinkPantheress and the man exchanged compliments. He said she looked like a “million bucks”, at which point she quite literally barked at him with what sounded like “DAH!”

The clip went mega viral on TikTok and Twitter, with many applauding how unhinged and relatable PinkPantheress was. The girlies of KATSEYE even referenced it on a talk show, exchanging barks like it was completely normal.

Prophesying its rise to meme stardom, one person wrote: “I’m about to get a lot of mileage out of Pinkpantheress’s bark, btw.”

Though she didn’t reveal the context of her bark, PinkPantheress addressed it in a viral TikTok that read: “Going to the Grammys tonight! Wish me luck! What could go wrong??”

@pinkpantheress

feeling too too too too too too tootootootootootootootooyootootoo good in the back of this @waymo #waymopartner

♬ original sound – 😘🙈☺️

We finally know why PinkPantheress barked at the Grammys

Whilst in Australia, PinkPantheress addressed her viral Grammys barking moment in an interview with triple j.

She explained: “I was just doing the interview. He was such a lovely interviewer, just so sweet and so nice. In my normal life, I’m just really bad at taking compliments.

“So what I do is I kind of like scoff when people give me compliments. I’ll be like ‘Oh stop’, and I think I just over ooped the scoff a little bit there and it came out really badly.”

@triplej

@Abby & Tyrone asked #pinkpantheress about THAT grammy’s moment. @😘🙈☺️ #pinkpantheressedit #lanewayfestival #sydney #grammys

♬ original sound – triple j

Recalling the moment, she admitted to thinking “oh f**ck” the moment it left her mouth. Then she looked to the side and realised it was a live interview.

Reacting to the revelation, one person wrote: “Why do they expect famous people to act any differently than the rest of us. That was such a valid response.”

“Now this is journalism,” someone else added.

It’s so nice knowing that some celebrities are just like the rest of us: Making it up as they go along. Iconic.

Featured image credit: AP

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Bad Bunny

Did Bad Bunny wear a bulletproof vest at the Grammys because of ‘threats’? Explaining the claim

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish branded ‘hypocrite’ for living on ‘stolen land’ as Native tribe speaks out

Bianca Censori’s naked Grammys dress last year was so much raunchier than Chappell Roan’s

Latest

Belle was rejected from EastEnders right before going on Love Island for hilarious reason

Ellissa Bain

I can see her on Albert Square

Ranked: The most expensive outfits the Love Island girls have worn in the All Stars villa

Hayley Soen

Samie casually wore a £2k dress just around the garden one night

Zara

Zara Larsson is beefing with a mysterious person who keeps changing one thing on her Wikipedia

Kieran Galpin

Ngl, I’d be seething as well

raye manchester gig

Reports of ‘at least 10 incidents’ of medical calls at Raye’s ‘overcrowded’ Manchester gig

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘I was sure they were going to end the the show early’

Okay, here’s what that baby boo syndrome trend actually means, as it’s all over TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The latest brain rot trend that I can’t escape

daughter Rhode Island shooter survived

‘We were next’: Daughter reveals exactly how she survived dad’s Rhode Island hockey shooting

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our family was specifically targeted’

love island jessy potts and tommy all stars

What Jessy Potts is actually like in real life, according to in-the-know Love Islanders

Claudia Cox

Apparently she is very different in the villa and in-person?

Old photos of Jessy from Love Island before fame show her wild transformation

Ellissa Bain

She’s changed so much

Epstein

In Israel? Fake body? Bogus death date?: Explaining the stupid Jeffrey Epstein is alive ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

People have way too much time on their hands

Eric Dane shows brutal reality of ALS in recent role, dying just 10 months after diagnosis

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was 53

