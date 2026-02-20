‘DAH!’: PinkPantheress has finally revealed why she barked at that man at the Grammys
At the Grammys earlier this month, the ever-iconic PinkPantheress confused the world (and a few other planets) by seemingly barking at a man during an interview.
In a wholesome exchange with an AP journalist on the red carpet, PinkPantheress and the man exchanged compliments. He said she looked like a “million bucks”, at which point she quite literally barked at him with what sounded like “DAH!”
The clip went mega viral on TikTok and Twitter, with many applauding how unhinged and relatable PinkPantheress was. The girlies of KATSEYE even referenced it on a talk show, exchanging barks like it was completely normal.
Prophesying its rise to meme stardom, one person wrote: “I’m about to get a lot of mileage out of Pinkpantheress’s bark, btw.”
Though she didn’t reveal the context of her bark, PinkPantheress addressed it in a viral TikTok that read: “Going to the Grammys tonight! Wish me luck! What could go wrong??”
We finally know why PinkPantheress barked at the Grammys
Whilst in Australia, PinkPantheress addressed her viral Grammys barking moment in an interview with triple j.
She explained: “I was just doing the interview. He was such a lovely interviewer, just so sweet and so nice. In my normal life, I’m just really bad at taking compliments.
“So what I do is I kind of like scoff when people give me compliments. I’ll be like ‘Oh stop’, and I think I just over ooped the scoff a little bit there and it came out really badly.”
Recalling the moment, she admitted to thinking “oh f**ck” the moment it left her mouth. Then she looked to the side and realised it was a live interview.
Reacting to the revelation, one person wrote: “Why do they expect famous people to act any differently than the rest of us. That was such a valid response.”
“Now this is journalism,” someone else added.
It’s so nice knowing that some celebrities are just like the rest of us: Making it up as they go along. Iconic.
Featured image credit: AP