The heartbreaking confession Eric Dane made just days before his death from ALS aged 53

3 hours ago

Eric Dane made a heartbreaking statement just days before his death at the age of 53 while speaking openly about his ALS diagnosis.

He was best known for playing Dr Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on Euphoria. In April last year, he revealed that doctors had diagnosed him with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The progressive disease weakens the muscles over time and currently has no cure.

His family later confirmed his death in a statement. It read, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS. He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.”

They described him as a “passionate advocate for awareness and research” and said he was determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.

In an interview with Time, Eric shared a deeply personal statement a week before his death. He said, “I’m trying to save my life. And if my actions can move the needle forward for myself and countless others, I’m satisfied.”

Alongside treatment, he actively worked to raise awareness and funding for ALS research. Eric joined the board of Target ALS and helped the organisation surpass its $500,000 fundraising goal. He also launched I AM ALS, pushing for $1 billion in federal funding for research.

Eric Dane explained why he chose to speak publicly about his diagnosis. He said, “It’s imperative that I share my journey with as many people as I can because I don’t feel like my life is about me anymore.”

He also admitted he expected to react differently to the news. “I have no reason to be in a good spirit at any time, on any given day. I don’t think anybody would blame me if I went upstairs in my bedroom, crawled under the sheets, and spent the next two weeks crying.

“And I was a little bit pleasantly surprised when I realised that I wasn’t built like that, because I thought for sure that was gonna be me.”

Last year, during an appearance on Good Morning America, he said the diagnosis had made him “angry”. He also revealed that he had lost the use of his right arm. And he was worried about losing strength in his left side.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two children.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two children.