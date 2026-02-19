Ka-ching: A nosy look at the wealthiest celebrity couples of 2026 and how much they’re worth

Three of them are worth over a billion dollars

So, celebrity relationships are chaotic enough as it is, but when you add billions of dollars into the mix, it’s actually wild, so here are the wealthiest celebrity power couples of 2026.

Recently, Harry Styles casually bought another mega-mansion. And it’s not just him; some couples this year are basically buying entire property portfolios without blinking. From music royalty to football icons, these couples aren’t just loved up, they’re seriously rich.

So, according to JB.com, these are the top 10 wealthiest celebrity couples of 2026.

10. Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz – $155 million

oh to be zoe kravitz walking hand in hand with harry in rome pic.twitter.com/zQD4nNuuwE — 🪩 (@occasionaldsco) November 27, 2025

Starting us off strong, Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are worth a casual $155 million together. Which is obviously still huge, but compared to the couples higher up… it’s basically pocket change.

They’re relatively low-key on this list. Low-key for Hollywood, anyway.

9. Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti – $304 million

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti spotted outside a Halloween party. (📷: Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/9WcO9a11ui — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 29, 2023

Despite Leonardo being one of the most famous actors on the planet, they’re actually only nineth on the list. Only!

8. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – $380 million

ryan reynolds just posted these and more pictures of him and blake on ig and OH MY GOD LOOK AT MY PARENTS THEYRE SO BEAUTIFUL my dad is feeding me so well damn pic.twitter.com/GcXDdd4Ppo — tiny t⎊ny (@woIvern) August 25, 2019

Blake and Ryan are usually everyone’s favourite funny couple online. Well, they were, at least, before the It Ends With Us drama. Together they’re worth $380 million, which is honestly such a power move.

7. Victoria Beckham and David Beckham – $450 million

Another year, another chapter in our love story. ♥️ I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together. You and our four incredible children complete me. I love you so much #DavidBeckham xx Here's to 26 years!! xx pic.twitter.com/muS2d2vKbn — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) July 4, 2025

The Beckhams being rich feels correct. Victoria and David have built a $450 million fortune together. He brought the football fans, she brought the fashion world, and they turned that into an empire. Which Brooklyn has made clear, he wants no part of.

6. Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber – $500 million

This pic of Justin and Hailey Bieber 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/tAOSxWq7ok — 🦉 (@IMY2JDB) February 11, 2026

The Biebers are officially half-a-billion-dollar rich. With $500 million between them, they’re not just famous, they’re basically a walking marketing machine. Justin’s massive following mixed with Hailey’s beauty influence has given them serious brand power. It’s actually wild.

5. George Clooney and Amal Clooney – $550 million

Actor George Clooney married lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice #OnThisDay in 2014. The bride wore an ivory tulle dress appliquéd with fourteen yards of Chantilly lace and embroidered with beading. The gown was the last wedding dress designed by Oscar de la Renta. #wedding #dress pic.twitter.com/Bf6N1iZcDd — Victoria Haddock (@vickyhaddock) September 27, 2023

George and Amal Clooney are worth $550 million together, and that just feels classy. Um, George makes up around $500 million of that thanks to his film career and business ventures like co-founding Casamigos tequila. Amal adds $50 million from her hugely successful international law career.

4. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner – $725 million

genuinely one of my fav pics of kylie and timothee they just look so fine pic.twitter.com/xpQnU7KASJ — nisha ࿐ (@cloudchalamet) May 12, 2025

Timothée and Kylie are worth $725 million combined, although Kylie holds basically all of that at $700 million thanks to Kylie Cosmetics and the Kardashian empire. And Timothée has around $25 million from his film career.

3. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco – $1.05 billion

Benny and Selena the other day 🥰 pic.twitter.com/urYFD751Da — (fan account)❤️‍🔥🐦‍🔥 (@selenandbenny) February 11, 2026

So, Selena and Benny are officially in billionaire couple territory with $1.05 billion combined. Selena makes up $1 billion of that through her music, acting career and Rare Beauty. Benny has earned $50 million producing hits for some of the biggest names in music.

2. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce – $1.59 billion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the second-richest couple of 2026, with $1.59 billion between them. Who is surprised? Not me.

Taylor holds the majority at $1.5 billion thanks to her albums and tours, while Travis is worth $90 million and recently signed a $34 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

1. Beyoncé and Jay-Z – $3.5 billion

Beyonce and jayz on the Set family feud music video pic.twitter.com/qJSB2eKuRA — IG: ❤❤❤ iLissaNJ❤❤ (@iLissaNJ) November 1, 2025

And then there’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z… who are just in a completely different league. Together they’re worth a staggering $3.5 billion. Jay-Z accounts for $2.5 billion through his music and business investments, while Beyoncé is worth $1 billion after three decades at the top of the industry.

It kind of feels illegal that two people have more money than some countries’ GDPs.

