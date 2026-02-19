The Tab
Channing Tatum Blink Twice character Jeffrey Epstein

Here’s the truth about whether Channing Tatum’s Blink Twice character is based on Jeffrey Epstein

Zoë Kravitz has actually addressed it

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Zoë Kravitz has addressed the conversation around Blink Twice and the comparisons some viewers have made between Channing Tatum’s character and Jeffrey Epstein.

The thriller stars Channing Tatum as billionaire Slater King. In the film, he invites a young woman to his private island for what seems like a luxury escape. But as the story unfolds, things take a darker turn.

Whenever a film focuses on extreme wealth, isolation and hidden misconduct, people tend to look for real-life parallels. And for some viewers, this one feels a bit too close for comfort.

Why does the film feel similar to Jeffrey Epstein?

Okay, so part of it is the obvious stuff. A billionaire with serious influence, a private island, and young women being flown out and kept in an isolated setting. Naturally, that makes people think of Jeffrey Epstein.

But recently, newly surfaced emails sent to Epstein’s so-called “vacation” Gmail account referenced scopolamine, sometimes called “Devil’s Breath”. One message reportedly claimed it could “eliminate free will”.

There’s no public evidence that Epstein used this drug on victims. Still, some people have drawn comparisons to Blink Twice, where a substance derived from flowers on the island is used to erase memory. So basically, when those emails started circulating, viewers felt the overlap was hard to ignore.

So, is Slater King based on Epstein?

Channing Tatum Blink Twice character Jeffrey Epstein

via Amazon MGM Studios

Zoë Kravitz has said clearly that the film was not made around Epstein. She described it as “all a metaphor” and “not so literal”.

She actually spoke about how abuse of power isn’t limited to billionaires and told The Hollywood Reporter, “It could be your husband. It could be the man down the street that’s following you home. It could be your boss, it could be a family member. There’s power on different levels and abuse of power on different levels.”

Zoë also questioned why people act surprised when stories about powerful men surface. “These stories would break about these people, and everyone wants to act all shocked. And my whole thing was, ‘You’re shocked that powerful men are abusing their power? This is a shock to you?’”

And she made her position very clear, “It’s been so important to make it clear that this is not about anyone in particular. And boiling down what we’re really talking about in this film to two people is problematic.”

So yes, some viewers may notice similarities. But according to Zoë, Blink Twice is exploring power and control in a wider sense. It’s not a biography, and Slater King isn’t meant to represent Jeffrey Epstein.

