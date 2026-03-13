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It’s confirmed: Christine Quinn IS returning to Selling Sunset for season 10

I can’t breathe!!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Guys. I’m shaking. Christine Quinn is returning to Selling Sunset for season 10 of the Netflix show. This is a whole four years after she first left the franchise.

Christine was on the show from the start until season five, but announced from season six onwards she would no longer be in the cast. At the time, she said she was leaving to start a new real estate brokerage, called RealOpen, with her then-husband. The couple, who share a son together, got divorced in 2024.

“I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage,” Christine said on Instagram about leaving. “Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?”

Last year, it was rumoured she was considering a return to the show, following the news her nemesis Chrishell Stause had left. And now, it’s been confirmed!

Christine Quinn on Selling Sunset

via Netflix

“Christine is coming back,” a source told US Weekly, and noted the cast was “supposed to start filming and it has been delayed because they are waiting for her to finish negotiations.”

The source also confirmed Chrishell is still most definitely “not coming back” and neither are her fellow agents, Nicole Young and Chelsea Lazkani. Instead, alongside Christine, a new agent called Tara Sarbaz has been cast. The source said: “She will be full time and has worked with Jason [Oppenheim] before.”

When it was previously rumoured Christine was considering a return, it was said her one condition was that the deal with Netflix was “juicy enough”. So, she must have got her way. It was claimed “there has always been talks – every season” to get her back, and producers have had Christine on the “top of their minds” for a while.

I can’t WAIT.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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