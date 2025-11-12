The Tab

The brutal reason Christine isn’t on Selling Sunset anymore, and what she’s said about it

She hasn’t been on the show for three years

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Selling Sunset just isn’t the same without Christine Quinn. She brought all the best drama to The Oppenheim Group, but why isn’t she on the show anymore? It’s been so long since all the drama happened, so here’s a little recap.

Christine left Selling Sunset after season five in 2022 to start her own crypto brokerage called RealOpen with her husband at the time, Dumontet. But that definitely wasn’t the only reason.

She told PEOPLE at the time: “I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.”

However, things reached boiling point after a brutal accusation by Emma Hernan, which is what ultimately caused her to quit The O Group.

Emma told Jason and Mary that Christine had offered a client $5,000 to not work with Emma anymore, bribing them to work with her instead. Christine said this was a “fake storyline” and there was “absolutely no truth” to the accusations.

It seems like Jason wasn’t too happy with her bad worth ethic and constant drama either. At the season five reunion, which Christine missed because she had Covid, he said: “We’ve texted and we haven’t really addressed this situation. I mean, she hasn’t reached out to talk about it. I know that she has some thoughts on it.”

“Right now, there’s not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group. In the future, if she takes real estate seriously, if I can get an understanding of her perspective on things, if she changes her behaviour, if she brings in a big listing… there are a lot of reasons where I would consider her having a place at the Oppenheim Group but I have to say that right now, there isn’t a place.”

In February 2025, Christine savagely claimed the show hasn’t been the same without her, and hinted that it’s gone really downhill without her in the brokerage.

“Let’s call it what it is — I invented that show,” she told Playboy. “You can’t replace the main characters with background extras and expect people not to notice. It’s like replacing champagne with sparkling water and wondering why the party isn’t lit.”

Jason has since said there’s always space for her if she wants to return to The O Group, saying “everyone deserves a second chance”. I don’t think that will be happening, though.

Featured image by: Netflix 

