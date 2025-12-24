The Tab

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Frances Halewood | News

A strange object has been seen floating down the river Ouse in York earlier this week, and it has been causing quite on social media – with many thinking it looks like a shark.

Shame they just missed out on the Christmas market.

In the video, viewers can see an object floating down the river Ouse, near Kings Staith. The group behind the camera can be overheard saying that “There’s a shark in the water.”

“It’s not paper mache, it’s the Loch Ness Monster in Yorkshire!”

@haristyler

SHARK SPOTTED IN YORK!!! #lochnessmonster #york #shark #fyp

♬ original sound – Haris Tyler

 

 

In the comments of the video, the top contenders for the sharks’ species are an Epaulette shark, or a Basking Shark.

Other comments under the video suggest several options for the identity of the floating object, with commenters suggesting a multitude of objects from paper mache, driftwood, or even a log that just happens to look like a shark.

Whatever this mysterious creature is, it seems to have caught the eye and heart of York, for its brief time in the city.

Featured image via TikTok @haristyler

Frances Halewood | News
