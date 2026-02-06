The OnlyFans twins’ most viral videos of all time, ranked by their massive view counts

31 mins ago

These OnlyFans twins, April and Amelia Maddison, don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon, why would they when they get millions of views on their video, so here are the most viewed videos of all time ranked.

The OnlyFans identical twins are not exactly been subtle about how close they are. They post constantly across Instagram and TikTok, and a lot of their content relies on implication, shared jokes, and making viewers feel just uncomfortable enough to keep watching.

They’ve previously addressed backlash over their posts, after people accused their content of being “incestuous”. The twins strongly deny that label and insist they have boundaries. They’ve repeatedly stressed that they don’t sleep with each other and don’t cross certain lines. That said, the twins have also been very open about wanting to share a boyfriend.

Despite all that, their recent clips have somehow pushed things even further. Some barely have a concept, others rely heavily on suggestion, and yet millions of people are watching anyway.

So, here’s a look at the OnlyFans twins’ most uncomfortable viral videos, ranked by how many views they pulled in.

Brace yourself.

5. Sending an explicit picture – 2 million views

Kicking things off is the twins’ sending a very personal photo to a guy to see if he can tell them apart. They never show anything on screen, but they make it very clear what they’re talking about, giggling as they tease whether he “really knows” which twin is which. It already feels like too much, and we’re only at number ten.

4. ‘Caught my twin sisters swapping boyfriends’ – 2.3 million views

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 (@maddisontwinsx)

In this clip, text on screen claims the twins were “caught swapping boyfriends”. They’ve openly talked about wanting to share a partner, so this isn’t exactly subtle. Nothing actually happens, but the implication is very much the point.

3. Smiling and waving in bikinis – 2.6 million views

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 (@maddisontwinsx)

Again, there’s barely a plot. The twins smile, wave, and stand next to each other in bikinis. That’s the entire video. Millions watched anyway.

2. ‘Five girls, you can only date one’ – 3.1 million views

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Rose Talent Agency (@bluerosetalent)

This video features the twins alongside three other OnlyFans models from Blue Rose Talent. The caption asks viewers to choose which one they’d date. Respectfully, no thanks.

1. ‘I want something’ (part one) – 4.2 million views

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐬 (@maddisontwinsx)

In this one, someone asks them to give them something. They offer necks, hands, and a lot of unnecessary touching before eventually handing over a Stanley cup. I actually don’t get it, but 4.2 million people probably did.

Truly baffling.

