Erm, the OnlyFans twins have shared MORE videos and they’re way nastier than last time

The OnlyFans twins, April and Amelia Maddison, are back with another batch of videos, and they are somehow nastier than before.

The identical twins from Australia, who run an OnlyFans account together, have never been subtle about how close they are. They’ve previously spoken out about people calling their content “incestuous”, something they strongly deny.

They told Love Don’t Judge, “Two identical twins doing spicy content together is obviously not the norm, but it’s unique. People who judge us are obviously really sad and depressed, and boring, we love what we do.”

They have insisted they don’t cross boundaries and don’t sleep with each other. But despite that, their latest clips are pushing things even further, and it’s so uncomfortable to watch.

In one video, they shared a “twin hack”, which no one asked for, but here we are. One of the twins explains that when her jaw hurts, they “switch”, and the other one takes her place instead. Okay, gross.

In another post, they shared “the hardest choice you’ll make today”, and the options were both of them. Can I choose a third option: None, please?

This one video has more s*xual innuendos than needed. In the clip, one twin says, “Hey, our shower broke. Can we finish here with you?” The other quickly adds, “We mean, can we finish in your shower?” Then the first corrects it with, “Right. Can we finish our shower here?”

Please!

The twins have always said they don’t cross lines, and they’ve been open about setting boundaries. They’ve said people misunderstand their relationship and their closeness. But with each new batch of videos, it pushes more limits.

They have previously said that they even want to share a boyfriend. The OnlyFans twins said, “I know it’s pretty crazy, but we share everything. So, it just makes sense for us.”

