OnlyFans twins videos nastier

Erm, the OnlyFans twins have shared MORE videos and they’re way nastier than last time

I’m so uncomfortable

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

The OnlyFans twins, April and Amelia Maddison, are back with another batch of videos, and they are somehow nastier than before.

The identical twins from Australia, who run an OnlyFans account together, have never been subtle about how close they are. They’ve previously spoken out about people calling their content “incestuous”, something they strongly deny.

They told Love Don’t Judge, “Two identical twins doing spicy content together is obviously not the norm, but it’s unique. People who judge us are obviously really sad and depressed, and boring, we love what we do.”

They have insisted they don’t cross boundaries and don’t sleep with each other. But despite that, their latest clips are pushing things even further, and it’s so uncomfortable to watch.

In one video, they shared a “twin hack”, which no one asked for, but here we are. One of the twins explains that when her jaw hurts, they “switch”, and the other one takes her place instead. Okay, gross.

In another post, they shared “the hardest choice you’ll make today”, and the options were both of them. Can I choose a third option: None, please?

This one video has more s*xual innuendos than needed. In the clip, one twin says, “Hey, our shower broke. Can we finish here with you?” The other quickly adds, “We mean, can we finish in your shower?” Then the first corrects it with, “Right. Can we finish our shower here?”

Please!

The twins have always said they don’t cross lines, and they’ve been open about setting boundaries. They’ve said people misunderstand their relationship and their closeness. But with each new batch of videos, it pushes more limits.

They have previously said that they even want to share a boyfriend. The OnlyFans twins said, “I know it’s pretty crazy, but we share everything. So, it just makes sense for us.”

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends

Robert Pattison

Robert Pattinson?? These celebs had actual real s*x in TV and film, and we somehow all missed it

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason those scenes looked so realistic

Charlie Heaton has an 11-year-old son and he’s just started watching Stranger Things

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had his son at 20 with his 32-year-old girlfriend

What actually happened to Noah Centineo, after he disappeared off the face of the earth?

Hebe Hancock

He’s been cast as the lead in a huge film

OnlyFans twins videos nastier

Erm, the OnlyFans twins have shared MORE videos and they’re way nastier than last time

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m so uncomfortable

Here’s what ‘on the shelf’ means when Eloise says it in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

Everyone is confused

the traitors season four jade scott what she's been up to

Every vibey thing Jade and her cardigan collection have been up to since The Traitors

Claudia Cox

She’s now a teaching assistant at a UK uni

Bean there, done that: Here are the top five cafes to enjoy a coffee in Cambridge

Alexander Newman

My definitive guide for where to get your caffeine boost

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast cosmetic work

They spent thousands, so here’s all the cosmetic work the All Stars had for the 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Lucinda spent over £1k just on fillers

state school oxbridge eton lae

A London state school is actually beating Eton College at landing Oxbridge offers

Claudia Cox

62 sixth-formers got Oxbridge offers in 2026

The Apprentice has done it again: Extremely offensive tweets surface from new contestant

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe they didn’t notice

