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Women’s Aid issues fierce response to Louis Theroux’s manosphere documentary

They said it failed to highlight the ‘reality’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Louis Theroux’s new Netflix documentary Inside The Manosphere is getting backlash for missing out some crucial parts of the toxic male subculture, and Women’s Aid has now issued a statement.

The women’s charity praised the documentary in some ways, but highlighted that it doesn’t delve into how much of a problem misogyny is in the manosphere.

“Louis Theroux’s Inside The Manosphere made for uncomfortable, yet absolutely essential viewing. While so many of the influencers in the ‘manosphere’ claim to provide young men and boys with a ‘cheat code’ to being successful, the reality is that this alleged success comes hand in hand with misogyny,” Isabelle Younane, Head of External Affairs at Women’s Aid, said.  

“This, coupled with the rise in popularity of ‘trad wives’, which reinforce gender stereotypes and encourage women to be submissive, is becoming a worrying trend. Women’s Aid research clearly demonstrates that young people who view misogynist content online are five times more likely to view hurting someone physically as acceptable if they say sorry afterwards.”

Credit: Netflix

Women’s Aid said misogyny is, and always should be “completely unacceptable”. The Louis Theroux documentary briefly touches on misogyny through the idea of “one-sided monogamy” and traditional gender roles, but focuses more on these extreme influencers helping men make cash.

“Relationships must be rooted in consent and respect, and seeing the opposite promoted to so many children and young men is enormously disturbing. We must do more – technology companies must be held to a higher standard and they must be vigilant about the content they show to young people. Equally, we must meet young people where they are, providing them with education on what healthy relationships look like,” Women’s Aid continued. 

“Misogyny is at the core of all violence against women and girls, and it is only by eradicating these archaic and damaging beliefs that we can hope to build a society where women and children are safe.”

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Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Louis Theroux Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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