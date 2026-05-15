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People are freaking out, so here’s how old Travis and Tyga were while dating Kylie Jenner

Everyone’s calling out the age gaps after her latest podcast

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Kylie Jenner just reminded everyone that she was only 19 when she fell pregnant on a recent podcast episode, and now everyone’s freaking out about how old Travis Scott and Tyga were when she dated them.

The Kardashian sister went on the Therapuss podcast this week and was talking about how scared she was to tell her mum and dad that she was pregnant. She said she knew she was ready to be a mum, but didn’t know how they’d react because she was only a teenager.

Credit: Instagram

It’s got everyone talking about how she was dating men way older than her. “Travis was pushing 30 impregnating a 19-year-old, and no one cared because it was post-Tyga,” one person wrote about Kylie and Travis on Twitter. Another said: “Even then, I thought it was a bit strange how Kris Jenner didn’t seem very concerned about a very young Kylie around all these grown-ass men.”

So, what were the age gaps between Kylie and her two most well-known boyfriends? Kylie first met Tyga at Kendall Jenner’s 16th birthday party in 2011, as he was performing there. At the time, she was only 14 and Tyga was 21, a pretty big seven-year age gap. It’s not clear whether they first hooked up, but they were really close, and rumours kept circulating that they were dating.

Credit: Instagram

The timeline is a bit unclear, but they seemingly officially got together a few months before Kylie’s 17th birthday, and he threw her a 17th birthday party in August 2014. However, they didn’t actually go public with their relationship until Kylie turned 18 in 2015. Tyga was 25 by then, and he famously gifted her a $320k Ferrari. They broke up in 2017.

So, what about Travis? Well, Kylie and Travis were first linked in  April 2017 after being spotted together at Coachella, when she was 19, and he was 26. She then fell pregnant with Stormi in the same year, making their age gap seven years. So, he wasn’t quite pushing 30. That’s a bit unfair.

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Featured image credit: Instagram 

More on: Celebrity Kim Kardashian Kylie Jenner
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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