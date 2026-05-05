The Tab

Here’s what’s going on with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet after *that* pregnancy post

Everyone’s freaking out

Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The internet has gone into meltdown over a photo of Kylie Jenner seemingly announcing that she is pregnant and expecting a baby with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, but all isn’t as it seems.

It’s gone viral on Twitter this week and shows what looks like a screenshot of a baby scan on the Kardashian sister’s Instagram story, with the same profile picture and username. In text on the screen, it says “Timothée Jr” alongside a blue heart.

The post has had over 3.4 million views and says: “After Kylie Jenner’s earlier post about expecting a baby with Timothée Chalamet, the news has now been confirmed after the pair were spotted together on the streets of New York.”

It’s not the only post going viral, either. Another one that’s had 370k views has the same screenshot and says: “HEY  Kylie Jenner announces that she’s pregnant and reveals that she’ll name the baby in honor of Timothée Chalamet, Timothée Jr.”

Credit: Twitter

But guys… Kylie isn’t pregnant. You’ve been duped by fake news AGAIN! From Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco breaking up to Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott having a baby, a new post fools people every week. This is honestly getting too much now.

The fake rumour was started by a parody account called Culture Crave which shares all kinds of fake news. They posted the baby scan photo on 3rd May and it quickly racked up over 7.3 million views and got everyone freaking out.

People really needs to stop being so gullible. But the problem is, they’re always too believable! Kylie and Timothée started dating in 2023, and he doesn’t have any children of his own, so I can so imagine them wanting to start a family at some point.

But for now, this is 100 per cent fake and they’re still just happily dating. I’m kind of sad about it, you know.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock and Twitter

More on: Celebrity Kylie Jenner Timothée Chalamet
Ellissa Bain | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Kendall

Ooo, the reason Kendall Jenner won’t date Jacob Elordi after their Coachella hook-up is BRUTAL

There’s a convincing theory Rachel from The Drama is hiding a secret worse than Emma’s

Kylie Jenner’s assistant reveals exact moment she knew she had to quit and it’s wild

Latest
JP morgan

‘I own you’: More x-rated details alleged as lawsuit about JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini gets refiled

Kieran Galpin

She’s responded to the new claims

Celebrations in Morecambe announced for Eric Morecambe’s 100th birthday in May

Erin Malik

The comedian’s town of birth will celebrate his centenary with an exhibition and guided walks

My chances of getting a graduate job are slim, so I’ve decided to do a Master’s degree

Lucy Eason

‘I clearly need a more impressive CV’

Oop! The x-rated secret meaning behind Kim Kardashian’s outfit at the Met Gala 2026

Hayley Soen

‘I wanted something original, I didn’t want to cast my own body’

Met Gala 2026

‘Wtf are we doing?’: The huge backlash that caused celebs to boycott the 2026 Met Gala

Hayley Soen

Bottles of urine were left in protest

Here’s what’s going on with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet after *that* pregnancy post

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s freaking out

Heidi Klum’s nude-illusion Met Gala dress is so trippy, so here’s how it actually worked

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She literally looks like stone

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter reveals her Met Gala outfit’s secret meaning, and I’m in awe of her genius

Kieran Galpin

Iconic doesn’t begin to describe her

Nottingham University handed legal letter after being accused of ‘spying’ on students

Ellamaria Viscomi

The ICJP outlined steps universities must take going forwards

One broke a major rule, so here are all the celebs who just attended Met Gala for first time

Ellissa Bain

I’m so suprised she was allowed to attend

The pop girlies bodied the 2026 Met Gala theme, so here are the best looks ranked

Kieran Galpin

I can’t talk about Cher’s outfit, it’s too painful

UCL among unis that paid security firms to ‘spy’ on Palestine activists

Finbar Seery

12 universities paid £440k to monitor students’ online activities

The touching real reason Bad Bunny went to the Met Gala 2026 dressed as an old man

Hayley Soen

I really was wondering

All the end of year balls you need to attend in Newcastle

Olivia O'Sullivan

Will you be the belle of the ball?

Bristol explosion latest: Two dead after ‘suspicious’ blast in Frenchay as residents return home

Ailsa Marshall

Police continue investigation after fatal Bristol explosion

iPhone

Erm, so it turns out we’ve been using the iPhone keyboard completely wrong this whole time

Kieran Galpin

Oh, well now I feel stupid

zendaya euphoria leaving

All the major signs that Zendaya might not return to Euphoria – and what she’s said about it

Francesca Eke

‘I’m disappearing for a little bit’

Murderer

What Doctor Caroline Muirhead has been doing after Netflix’s Should I Marry A Murderer doc

Kieran Galpin

She’s in a new relationship

There’s a ‘disturbing’ detail of Kitty’s strip scene in Euphoria that many people didn’t grasp

Francesca Eke

Many people skipped the whole scene in episode four as it was too shocking

Lorna Hajdini

Twist in JPMorgan s*x slave case as bank shares findings of investigation into Lorna Hajdini

Kieran Galpin

‘Numerous employees cooperated with the investigation’