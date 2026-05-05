Here’s what’s going on with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet after *that* pregnancy post

3 hours ago

The internet has gone into meltdown over a photo of Kylie Jenner seemingly announcing that she is pregnant and expecting a baby with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, but all isn’t as it seems.

It’s gone viral on Twitter this week and shows what looks like a screenshot of a baby scan on the Kardashian sister’s Instagram story, with the same profile picture and username. In text on the screen, it says “Timothée Jr” alongside a blue heart.

The post has had over 3.4 million views and says: “After Kylie Jenner’s earlier post about expecting a baby with Timothée Chalamet, the news has now been confirmed after the pair were spotted together on the streets of New York.”

It’s not the only post going viral, either. Another one that’s had 370k views has the same screenshot and says: “HEY Kylie Jenner announces that she’s pregnant and reveals that she’ll name the baby in honor of Timothée Chalamet, Timothée Jr.”

But guys… Kylie isn’t pregnant. You’ve been duped by fake news AGAIN! From Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco breaking up to Louis Tomlinson and Zara McDermott having a baby, a new post fools people every week. This is honestly getting too much now.

The fake rumour was started by a parody account called Culture Crave which shares all kinds of fake news. They posted the baby scan photo on 3rd May and it quickly racked up over 7.3 million views and got everyone freaking out.

People really needs to stop being so gullible. But the problem is, they’re always too believable! Kylie and Timothée started dating in 2023, and he doesn’t have any children of his own, so I can so imagine them wanting to start a family at some point.

But for now, this is 100 per cent fake and they’re still just happily dating. I’m kind of sad about it, you know.

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Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock and Twitter