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There’s a convincing theory Rachel from The Drama is hiding a secret worse than Emma’s

She’s a massive hypocrite

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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The main plot point of The Drama centres on Emma’s horrific secret, but there’s a really good theory circulating that Rachel’s is arguably far worse.

*Spoilers ahead for The Drama*

In the latest psychological comedy from Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson play Emma and Charlie, two soon-to-be spouses who grapple with the reality of marrying someone with a dark past. Emma reveals right before their wedding that as a teenager, she had planned a school shooting, but never went through with it. She shares this with her fiancé, his friend Mike and their mutual friend Rachel, who has the strongest reaction by far.

Even including Charlie, Rachel is probably the most offended by Emma’s school shooting plan, especially as she has a cousin who was paralysed after a shooting. But according to this theory, what she’s done is arguably worse.

People on TikTok have analysed the scene when Rachel confesses to the worst thing she’s ever done, which was locking a disabled child in a wardrobe overnight. When Rachel says this and sees how shocked both Emma and Charlie are, she starts downplaying the severity of what happened, including saying he was definitely fine after the incident.

But some people who watched The Drama interpreted this as Rachel covering the truth – that the child who was locked in the wardrobe ended up passing away. This is because she claimed the child never snitched on her, despite him seeing her face and knowing it was her who put him in the wardrobe.

Plus, she says he was okay, and he was found alive after already saying she “doesn’t know” what happened. This really makes it feel like a knee-jerk reaction to defend herself against Emma’s judgment.

This theory makes her extremely strong reaction to Emma’s confession make even more sense – she’s being defensive. By throwing the attention onto Emma, her own worst deed is swept under the table.

A lot of The Drama is up for interpretation, so every viewer theory is even more interesting, because in some ways, they’re all true.

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More on: Film Viral Zendaya
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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