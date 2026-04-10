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Woah, there’s a tiny hidden detail in The Drama that makes the whole film hit differently

I can’t believe I missed this

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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The Drama is here to absolutely derail your emotional stability with more hidden details, and we’re still not over it.

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the film follows a painfully perfect couple whose pre-wedding glow quickly curdles into something way darker. At the centre are Emma and Charlie, who seem like they’ve got it all together. That illusion lasts right up until a cursed dinner party with their maid of honour Rachel and best man Mike.

A24

What starts as a slightly awkward “let’s all overshare” game quickly escalates. Everyone casually drops their worst-ever confessions: Cimes, betrayals, the usual, and then Emma, several glasses of wine deep, admits she once planned a school shooting as a teenager. She didn’t go through with it, but… yeah. You can imagine how well that goes down.

From that moment, the film doesn’t so much spiral as completely freefall.

B here’s the detail that’s got everyone talking, and it’s the kind of blink-and-you-miss-it clue that makes you want to immediately rewatch the whole thing.

Before the film hit cinemas, the official poster released, showing Emma and Charlie posing like the world’s most photogenic couple, engagement ring front and centre, all very Pinterest-core.

A24

There’s a split-second shot in the film where the camera pans past their fridge, showing what looks like the same engagement photo. Only this version is slightly off. Instead of her hand just resting naturally, Emma’s fingers are positioned in a way that mimics a gun.

A24

It’s such a tiny detail you’d never notice on first watch, but once you clock it, it completely reframes everything. The film literally tells you what’s coming, you just don’t realise it yet.

And that’s kind of the genius of The Drama. The big twist isn’t actually hidden. It’s right there, sitting in plain sight, baked into the set design, the visuals, even the promotional material. You’re just too busy watching these deeply chaotic people implode to notice.

It’s a film that knows it’s messy, and leaves a trail of clues for you to piece together after it’s already emotionally destroyed you.

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Featured image credit: A24

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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