MAFS’ Danny jokes about ‘gaslighting women’ as he sets up dating event with fellow villain Adrian

4 hours ago

MAFS Australia 2026 groom Danny Hewitt has teamed up with fellow villain Adrian Araouzou, and they’re setting up a matchmaking event. The world really doesn’t deserve this.

The two men famously got backlash on their respective seasons of the show for how they treated women, and now in a new video they’ve joked about “gaslighting women” together.

The MAFS grooms have announced their new collaboration event, in a pretty cursed video. Adrian said: “What happens when you get two MAFS supervillains together?” Danny then replied: “Women get gaslighted! Not that’s a joke.” I don’t think anyone is laughing.

Danny then clarified why they’re really joining forces, and said: “No. What actually happens is a f*ck load of money gets raised for charity.”

@adrianaraouzou Biggest event in Melbourne 😎all proceeds go to charity. More information coming next video. @Dannyhewitt ♬ original sound – adrianaraouzou

Adrian then explained that he and Danny have decided to come together to “use our platform for a good cause”. The video then said the event will be held at Adrian’s pasta restaurant, and they will host 100 singles, and 100 per cent of money raised will go to charity. Adrian owns Sauci Pasta Bar, an Italian restaurant, with his twin brother, James. It’s located in Carnegie VIC.

“This is going to be the best single’s night that you’ve ever seen,” Adrian said. Danny added: “We’re going to get more matches than MAFS”. There will also apparently be free food, a DJ, a tattoo booth, and drinks. Just a shame these two men will be there, too.

There was also a very definite subtle dig at other people from the show, as Danny said “other people with platforms” are all “me, me, me and take, take, take” whereas they are going to “do something good”.

The dating event is going to be on June 7th, in case you’re wondering.

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