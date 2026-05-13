The Tab

The Boys actor Laz Alonso has reshared video calling out season five’s focus on Soldier Boy

He wishes there was more MM

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Yet another actor from The Boys has shared a post aimed at the writers of season five, and it’s getting seriously messy.

We only have one episode left of The Boys. Throughout its four previous seasons, the series has received positive reviews, but this season is getting far more criticism.

Well, now the actors of the show are airing out their grievances. Laz Alonso, who plays Mother’s Milk, shared an Instagram Reel by @OurCrazyStupidPodcast criticising the storyline—specifically, the lack of focus on Mother’s Milk.

“I wish they would give some of the time that they’re giving to Soldier Boy to MM (that I agree with). I really wish that this could feel like a little bit more of a continuous arc because it’s feeling kind of startling. Considering that last season, he is the person who saw A-Train and was like We can get him, I can appeal to his humanity.”

This comes after Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, liked a Reel questioning the series’ plot, especially the seemingly meaningless character deaths.

Some people in the comments of Our Crazy Stupid Podcast’s Reel have called out the shady like from Laz, branding it as unprofessional.

“This ego clash between the actors is ridiculous. What a lack of respect! Jensen isn’t to blame if his character is more successful than the other actors’,” said one person. “It all comes down to his talent, too. There’s room for everyone. I don’t know why you’ve decided to pick on his character now. Complain to Prime Video then. He’s not to blame for anything. This has gone too far.”

The current season of The Boys was filmed from October 2024 to the summer of 2025. A year later, it seems like the cast still feels iffy about where the story ends. Well, less than a week to wait!

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Amazon Prime

More on: The Boys TV Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

The Boys’ Karl Urban likes brutal post dragging season five as viewers say it ‘doesn’t make sense’

Tomer Capone

I love The Boys, but the insanely dark resurfaced past of a lead star has ruined the last season

erin moriarty the boys actor health

The Boys star Erin Moriarty opens up about a heartbreaking health struggle during season five

Latest

Sydney Sweeney explains how they filmed Cassie-zilla NSFW scene in Euphoria and it’s a lot

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It apparently took over a year

Steven reveals where he and Rachel stand now, six months after MAFS Australia was filmed

Ellissa Bain

What an explosive end it’s been for them

The Boys actor Laz Alonso has reshared video calling out season five’s focus on Soldier Boy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wishes there was more MM

It’s time to touch grass: Places to reconnect with nature near Exeter this summer

Mollie Woodman

With sunny weather pulling us on one arm, and deadlines the other, the only reasonable solution is to go touch grass

York students recognised after contributing 90,000 hours to local community projects

Shannon Downing

From refugee support to food poverty initiatives, students have been recognised for their community work

People are only just finding out the dirty meaning behind the Queen of Spades tattoo

Ellissa Bain

It’s very x-rated

Nominations for The Lancaster Tab’s BNOC Competition 2026 are now OPEN

Emma Netscher

If you fancy a seat on the throne or a (metaphorical) crown on your head, you’re gonna want to give this a read…

What happens if you press all three pedals in a car at once

Someone asked what happens if you press all three pedals in a car, and I’m slightly blown away

Hayley Soen

I’d never even thought about this before

Birmingham nightclub’s licence suspended following double stabbing at weekend rave

Ffion Williams

The violence at Luna Springs resulted in two men being rushed to hospital

Birmingham City University faces backlash over plans to close black studies course

Cassandra Fong

More than 100 academics and campaigners have urged the university to reverse its decision

University of Bristol completes ‘landmark’ £500m Temple Quarter Campus

Harry Gillingham

The University of Bristol has completed its £500 million Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus ahead of the September intake, with the new development set to strengthen research, innovation and regional economic growth.

Manchester rapist who attacked three students dies in ‘Monster Mansion’ jail

Alisa Pasha

Akiel Flemming’s death investigation remains ongoing

Manchester graduate, 24, dies after being left in hospital with ‘unconnected’ oxygen mask

Alisa Pasha

Paramedics said she was just ‘overreacting’

GB News’ Sophie Corcoran sues charity creating internships for black grads over ‘inequality’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The lawsuit has created a huge debate

Man arrested in Manchester’s gay village for making explosive device

Alisa Pasha

Police say the incident is not terror related

Leeds University grad attacked in hotel room after ‘faulty locks’ let intruder gain access

Lucy Eason

23-year-old Ellie Turner was visiting her old uni city to attend a festival

Nottingham student believed he had the worst hangover, then suddenly couldn’t speak

Eloise O'Neill

He found out the truth after receiving a diagnosis

TikTok has spotted a genius way you can ‘tell when Gia is lying’ on MAFS Australia 2026

Hayley Soen

I’m rewatching every episode immediately

Here’s how to see your most-streamed artist ever on Spotify, with new Party of the Year

Ellissa Bain

It’s like Wrapped but for all time

From societies to Skins: What I learnt in first year at Bristol Uni

Maddison Lee

Advice from a no longer silly little fresher