The Boys actor Laz Alonso has reshared video calling out season five’s focus on Soldier Boy

2 hours ago

Yet another actor from The Boys has shared a post aimed at the writers of season five, and it’s getting seriously messy.

We only have one episode left of The Boys. Throughout its four previous seasons, the series has received positive reviews, but this season is getting far more criticism.

Please make me understand why the episode had "Mother's Milk" in the title when nothing significant happened to him? 🫠#TheBoys — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) May 13, 2026

Well, now the actors of the show are airing out their grievances. Laz Alonso, who plays Mother’s Milk, shared an Instagram Reel by @OurCrazyStupidPodcast criticising the storyline—specifically, the lack of focus on Mother’s Milk.

“I wish they would give some of the time that they’re giving to Soldier Boy to MM (that I agree with). I really wish that this could feel like a little bit more of a continuous arc because it’s feeling kind of startling. Considering that last season, he is the person who saw A-Train and was like We can get him, I can appeal to his humanity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crazy Stupid Podcast (@ourcrazystupidpodcast)

This comes after Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher, liked a Reel questioning the series’ plot, especially the seemingly meaningless character deaths.

Some people in the comments of Our Crazy Stupid Podcast’s Reel have called out the shady like from Laz, branding it as unprofessional.

“This ego clash between the actors is ridiculous. What a lack of respect! Jensen isn’t to blame if his character is more successful than the other actors’,” said one person. “It all comes down to his talent, too. There’s room for everyone. I don’t know why you’ve decided to pick on his character now. Complain to Prime Video then. He’s not to blame for anything. This has gone too far.”

The current season of The Boys was filmed from October 2024 to the summer of 2025. A year later, it seems like the cast still feels iffy about where the story ends. Well, less than a week to wait!

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Featured image via Amazon Prime