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AirPods cases always get dirty stains in exactly the same place, and I just found out why

It’s impossible to get off

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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A video has gone viral on TikTok asking why stains always form in exactly the same place on the inside of your AirPods case, and I’m a bit embarrassed to say I only just found out the answer.

The video shows loads of different pairs of Apple AirPods that all have dirt on the inside in the same area, right where you open up the lid, but how on earth does it get there?! “Rare aesthetic: These stains forming and you don’t know why,” the caption says. It’s a universal thing that happens to everyone, and it’s all because of the magnets.

Microscopic bits of metal get attracted to the magnets which close the lid of the AirPods case, and over time, it accumulates and turns into a stain. The dirt is impossible to clean and doesn’t come off very easily because the magnetic dust is strongly held onto the magnets. It literally gets ingrained into the plastic casing, so using your finger or a cloth doesn’t get the stains off.

@lfp897

Hate whenever this happens #viral #fyp #xyzbca #airpods#dirty

♬ original sound – Lfp89

“It’s small pieces of iron the size of dust that gets picked up from the magnets,” one person explained on TikTok. “They get pushed into the plastic so you would literally need to sand it until they disappear,” someone else said. Apple doesn’t recommend sanding your AirPods as that will scratch them, but people have suggested using tape or a magic sponge to get rid of the metallic shavings.

To clean your AirPods, Apple says to wipe them with a cloth that’s been slightly dampened with fresh water and dry them with a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. Never put your AirPods under running water, and don’t use sharp or abrasive materials to clean them.

If you need to clean the mesh parts, Apple recommends using micellar water and a toothbrush. Add a small amount of micellar water to a cup, dip the toothbrush in until the bristles are fully saturated and brush the mesh in circles for 15 seconds. Then, dry with a paper towel and keep repeating until clean. To wash off the micellar water, rinse the toothbrush with distilled water and brush again.

Always let your AirPods dry completely for at least two hours before putting them back in the charging case or using them.

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More on: Social Media Technology Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
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