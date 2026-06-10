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Wait, is Apple releasing a pizza box? Here’s what’s going on as they show it at 2026 event

This wasn’t on my bingo card

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Everyone’s hella confused after tech giant Apple showed off a pizza box at their latest event. Is this their newest product?! Here’s what’s going on.

The June Worldwide Developers Conference is taking place right now, a week-long event hosted by Apple every year where they show off their new releases.

They’ve already showcased the brand new and upgraded Siri, shown off all the new features that are coming with iOS 17 and announced some updates to their AI platform Apple Intelligence. And they showed off their very own pizza box. Huh?

During the intro, there was a really quick clip where Apple showed their specially designed pizza box, which was created 14 years ago now, in 2012.

The company designed its own round pizza box to stop takeaway pizzas from going soggy, with holes in the top to let moisture escape. It was made by Apple’s head of food Francesco Longoni to be used in the company’s own cafe, Caffè Macs.

The cafe is located at Apple’s corporate headquarters in Cupertino, California and is strictly for employees only. Caffè Macs also has its own app that delivers food to employees across the Cupertino, Elk Grove, and Sunnyvale campuses. How snazzy!

Apple patented the pizza box, which is a “container that is structurally stable enough for containing an item in a variety of applications and is also environmentally friendly,” the patent says.

“The container can also include openings in the lid that allow steam to escape from the pizza. Allowing such steam to escape from within the container further ensuring that the pizza does not become soggy through the re-absorption of moisture.”

The Worldwide Developers Conference clip was a reminder that the pizza boxes are still used at Apple HQ today, but there are no plans for them to ever actually be released to the public.

So, you won’t find your Domino’s delivery arriving in Apple-designed pizza boxes any time soon. But Apple pizza boxes do exist. And they are firmly rooted in the tech giant’s history. How random!

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Featured image credit: Apple/YouTube

More on: Apple Technology Viral
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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