It’s time! Here’s everything you need to know about Liverpool Pride 2026

Divas, dolls, and allies alike, it’s time for one of the city’s most exciting and unforgettable weekends of the year: Liverpool Pride!

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Get ready, divas! From the iconic March With Pride parade and arena showstoppers like the Sugababes to grassroots block parties and late-night rave favourites like Sonic Yootha, here is your ultimate guide to celebrating Liverpool Pride 2026.

If you’re struggling to come up with some ideas of where you want to celebrate, or don’t want to spend hours scrolling on Instagram to limit down what events fit into your schedule, we’ve done it for you.

So get prepared. Start getting the mixers ready for 12pm pres on Friday. Pull together your best outfit. Get your calendar app loaded for noting down the best queer celebrations the city has to offer.

Black Cat x Safe Space Merseyside

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If you want to make the most of every single moment, Black Cat is the place to kick off your weekend. Following the huge success of last year’s fundraiser, student favourite Black Cat is moving its Pride event to Parr Street. This will create a massive community party in support of Safe Space Merseyside.

This all-day event has everything you could ask for: Flash tattoos, rooftop DJs from 2pm, Pride drink specials, and a dedicated quiet space from 12pm to 2pm. Entry is free, with donations encouraged throughout the day to support Trans+ led Safe Space Merseyside. What better way to start the weekend than sipping on drink specials, getting a cheeky tattoo, and supporting a vital cause?

Opening party

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To keep the Friday momentum going with a star-studded lineup that also champions local talent, head down to the docks.

The M&S Bank Arena’s Opening Ceremony features over 100 local LGBTQ+ performers alongside chart-topping icons like the Sugababes. If you’re a RuPaul’s Drag Race UK fan, you’re in for a treat with unmissable performances from drag superstars Bimini and Tia Kofi.

Hosted by Tyler DaClaire, Debbie Darling, and Pam Sandwich, the event raises vital funds for Sahir House. Tickets can be purchased here.

If you haven’t got Friday booked off work yet, I definitely would now.

March With Pride

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At its core, Pride is a protest, and it remains essential as LGBTQ+ rights continue to be challenged worldwide. To stand in solidarity and send a powerful message, join the “bold, beautiful, and radically inclusive parade through the heart of the city.”

Mustering at Clayton Square, the march sets off at 11:30 am on Saturday, weaving through the city centre before finishing on Lord Street. The main route is fully pedestrianised and step-free. Meanwhile, an alternative accessible route is available to ensure everyone can participate safely. Registration is encouraged by organisers to help manage numbers. So grab your friends, look your best, and march together.

The party continues…

Once the march ends, head to the M&S Bank Arena from 1pm for a “day of joy, music, community, and colour.” Expect local talent, 90s classic headliners, dance showcases, food, and drink, plus a Community Expo featuring local charities, traders, and groups.

Oh yeah, the parties not over yet. From 3pm, return free buses will be running from the Arena to the Pride Quarter for the night to begin. If you want to see street parties, the city’s best drag queens, queer icon tribute acts, new club openings, and performances that are not to miss, the Victoria Street area will be the place to keep the celebration going into the night.

Big Pride Party

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If you’re looking for something away from the main crowds and want to embrace the independent queer culture in the city, the Big Pride Party event at Sub Rosa may be the one for you!

Some of the city’s best grassroots collectives, including Diva Dungeon, Lavender Nights, Noire Gayze, Queer Places, Protect Scouse Dolls, Merseyside Queer Hikers, and Trans&Enby FC, are joining forces. Running from 3 pm to 11 pm, this community-led event promises DJs, performers, crafts, and an unmatched sense of togetherness.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with all proceeds supporting GYRO, Liverpool’s dedicated LGBTQ+ youth service.

Sonic Yootha

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No Liverpool Pride list is complete without Sonic Yootha.

Wear your boldest fit and prepare to make a statement from 9pm until 4am. Always a crowning highlight of the weekend, it’s an unforgettable night out. What better way to wrap up two days of celebrating than stumbling out into the Baltic Triangle at 4:30am?

At just £10 on the door, it’s an absolute steal that will leave you counting down the days until the next edition.

From massive arena stages to intimate grassroots parties, Liverpool comes together like nowhere else for Pride. While no single list can cover every event, the city is guaranteed to be buzzing with love, protest, and unity. Gather your divas, embrace the strength of our community, and make this a Pride weekend to remember!

Pride is a protest and a celebration. The community coming together and showcasing the strength of the support this city has is something that will be unforgettable and should be embraced.