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A Toxic Love Story is gripping, but there’s a reason Ian Diaz and Angela Connell weren’t in it

Neither one was interviewed for the doc

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Netflix is back with another shocking true crime film, with A Toxic Love Story telling the tale of Ian Diaz, Angela Connell, and Michelle Hadley.

In 2016, Michelle Hadley was arrested and accused of stalking her ex-fiancé’s new wife, Angela Diaz. She was even accused of arranging for men to sexually assault Angela through Craigslist “rape fantasy” ads. She was held in jail for 88 days and was facing felony charges and years in prison when the case blew the lid.

It soon emerged that Angela had faked the whole thing, fabricating emails, threats, and social media accounts to frame Michelle. Five years after that, it became clear that the husband, U.S. Marshal Ian, was in on it. Truly like something you’d see in a film.

Michelle is now telling her story in Netflix’s film, Toxic Love Story, but Ian and Angela were notably absent from it.

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Why weren’t Ian Diaz and Angela Connell in Toxic Love Story?

Angela served her sentence and is free, but Ian is still behind bars in federal prison. That being said, we know from earlier Netflix docs that prisons allow interviews with inmates – so why didn’t they sit down to share their sides of the story?

“We contacted everybody who is important at the heart of the story to see whether they wanted to take part, and ultimately Angela declined,” producer Emma Supple told Tudum. “We don’t know a huge amount about what she’s doing now.”

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Similarly, Ian was also contacted by the Netflix film crew for an interview. He also wanted no part of the documentary.

“We did approach Ian. We did write him a letter, and he declined to take part,” she said.

The producer noted how, beyond appeals, no one has heard anything from Ian since he was incarcerated.

Toxic Love Story is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix and Orange County District Attorney

More on: Netflix True crime US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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