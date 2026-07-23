Did Aidan and Kavan know each other was going on Love Island? We finally know the answer

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Everyone had the shock of their lives when Kavan walked into the Love Island 2026 villa and revealed he was Aidan’s brother, including themselves. But did they know each other was going in?!

It was right back near the start of the series, when Aidan was getting to know Ellie and she got dumped because he picked Yasmin. But she wasn’t really dumped and was sent on a date with his brother Kavan instead. Ellie returned to the villa with Kavan on her arm, and Aidan was in pure shock as he looked across the villa and saw his little bro walking in.

Everyone’s been wondering if they knew each other were going on Love Island, and Ellie and Finley have finally revealed the answer. It turns out, they didn’t!

Speaking on Tyrique Hyde’s stream, Ellie said: “I feel like they had an inkling. I’m sure they said they had an inkling.” But neither of them knew for certain. She then said that “one of them knew the other one was going in, but the other one didn’t”. It must have been Aidan who was in the dark.

I find it hard to believe that they didn’t know each other was going into the villa, but it does explain why Aidan was so unbelievably shocked. Everyone knows the producers tell the contestants to keep it hush-hush and not tell anyone they’re going on, but surely you’d tell your siblings? They clearly took the rules very seriously.

The Murphy brothers have been the main characters this season, joined at the hip since the start, but we saw their first little clash this week when Kavan admitted to Aidan that he doesn’t see a future between him and Priya. He took his brother’s side instantly though, pulling Priya straight away to tell her that he wasn’t sure if he was feeling it. We may as well call it Murphy Island at this point.

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Featured image credit: ITV