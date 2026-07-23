Kaylee Hottle’s dad tragically reacts as child film star’s brutal cause of death is revealed

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Godzilla star Kaylee Hottle, 18, passed away this week in a traffic accident, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

The deaf actress was right at the start of her career, having only appeared in Godzilla vs. Kong, Magnum P.I., and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire when tragedy struck.

The car accident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with the driver identified as a 19-year-old Maryland man. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and another passenger declined medical attention at the scene. Kaylee was not so lucky, and while she was taken to a trauma centre, she died soon after. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but “excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor.”

Speaking to Deadline, the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed Kaylee Hottle’s cause of death after an initial autopsy was performed on Wednesday morning.

Ruling her passing an “accidental” death, the medical examiner said that the actress died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Kaylee Hottle’s dad has been reacting on Facebook

When the news first broke, Kaylee Hottle’s dad confirmed her passing in a 23-minute livestream entitled: “I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.”

“Very grateful for the 18 years we had together — and wish we had more. Kaylee’s mom and four siblings are crushed. They are together at home, grieving,” he said.

Since then, Joshua Hottle has continued to post heartbreaking tributes to his daughter whilst sharing other people’s condolence messages. Right now, his Facebook is an outpouring of love and support.

In a follow-up, he shared a video of his daughter signing the lyrics to One Day by Cochren & Co.

“She sang the song beautifully! We all will miss her dearly,” he wrote in the caption.

In another follow-up video, which was 18 minutes long, he signed: “Kaylee is no longer mine to grieve but for the deaf world to grieve together.”

Joshua down up a number of times during that video as he attempted to communicate his feelings through sign language.

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Featured image credit: Warner Bros/Facebook