The end of Love Island is near: Here’s a depressing relationship update on the former winners

It’s not all doom and gloom, don’t worry – many are in new relationships

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With all the drama, chaos, cheating, and cheeky hideaway vacays, it’s sometimes too easy to forget the whole point of Love Island: To find that happily ever after.

Over the years, there have been over 400 people to stroll through those villa doors for our entertainment. We’ve seen the highs and lows of a very public relationships, from the success stories to the car crashes.

It makes sense that the droves of Islanders don’t stay together, but surely, the people who won it are going steady? Let’s find out – but you already know the answer.

Season one: Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

Jessica Hayes was one of the first Love Islanders to ever enter the villa, and she met her winning partner on day 14 when Max Morley entered the picture. They obviously went on to win the show’s inaugural season, but did they last?

Drum roll, please.

Nope, and they broke up just six weeks after winning the whole thing.

Since then, they’ve both moved on. Jessica went on to date and get engaged to Dan Lawry, but they split three years later after welcoming Presley into the family. She then got engaged to a guy called Zeb in 2021, but they too headed to splitsville. She now appears to be single.

In the case of Max, there was a brief relationship with fellow Love Island alum Laura Anderson, but that ended in 2019. There’s been crickets ever since.

Season two: Cara De la Hoyde and Nathan Massey

Season two is widely considered one of the best additions to the series, and I get nostalgic just thinking about it. God, what a time.

The winners, Cara De la Hoyde and Nathan Massey, are actually still together – shocker, I know. They’ve fully beaten the odds, and are now a family of four after getting married in 2019.

Season three: Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

Okay, now we’re back to depression.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies won Love Island season three, and they split around four to five months after winning the show.

Though it’s been relatively quiet on the Kem front, Amber is now living an awe-inspiring life on Broadway, and it came complete with a boyfriend! His name is Ben Joyce, and they met whilst performing in Back to the Future: The Musical.

Season four: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

We’re still in the golden era of Love Island, in my opinion, which is turning out to be code for: They split up.

For Jack and Dani, the breakup came nine months after finishing the show. Since then, Dani has moved on with, got married to, and had twin daughters with footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Meanwhile, besides an on-again, off-again situationships with Chloe Brockett and Frankie Sims, Jack has been largely single.

Season five: Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

The season five winners of Love Island were Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, and, you guessed it, they split up soon after. They lasted a grand total of five weeks, but there was a happy ending to the story.

After the breakup, Amber dated Arsenal women’s player Jen Beattie until 2023. She’s currently single, but living her best out and proud life.

There was a slightly happier ending for Greg, who is now married to a gorg South African model called Jeanni Mulder.

Season six: Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp are now happily married with nine kids… is what I would say if it were true. Though they did break up, which is sad, the reality TV couple did last an impressive three years. They even spent lockdown together.

“Paige and Finn had a really good run, but they are still super young and decided it wasn’t forever in the end,” a source said at the time.

Since then, Paige has moved on with a new boyf, Kieran Tumilowicz, and Finn is living with his girlfriend, Jess Hale.

Season seven: Liam Reardon and Millie Court

Considering both of these guys later went on Love Island All Stars, it’s not massively surprising that they didn’t stand the test of time. They did last around four years with breakups in between, so that’s something.

For the time being, Liam is still loved up with Cardiff University law student Lara Grace. Just last week, Millie was connected to Made in Chelsea’s Harvey Armstrong after her split from All Stars lad Zac.

Season eight: Ekin-Su and Davide Sanclimenti

These guys were a disaster waiting to happen, and they proved us right. Though they did win the show and lasted 18 months in the real world, the couple split up (for good) in 2024.

In 2026, after we were all collectively traumatised by her brief fling with Curtis Pritchard, Ekin-Su is in a low-key relationship with hunky dog food businessman Christopher East.

Davide has been dating Iris Au for over a year now, and he’s living in LA.

Season nine: Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan

FINALLY, a Love Island success story. It was getting real dark there for a moment.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan are proof that Love Island can *sometimes* work. They only recently got married, so watch this space.

Season 10: Sammy Root and Jess Harding

I don’t think anyone was particularly surprised when Love Island winners Sammy Root and Jess Harding broke up. They had a rocky experience in the villa, to say the least.

The breakup came two months after the show concluded, and though both went on All Stars to try their luck again, neither attempt bore lasting results.

All Stars: Molly Smith and Tom Clare

Love Island All Stars kicked off with a belter in the form of Molly Smith, Tom Clare, and their adorable third wheel, Casey O’Gorman.

After winning the show, they went from strength to strength. They’re now engaged and have already celebrated their respective stag nights and hen dos. Molly’s face was printed on the lads’ Speedos, which is undoubtedly a marker for any successful relationship.

Season 11: Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan

The fact it took 11 seasons for a Black couple to win Love Island is criminal, but Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan were a solid match until they broke up. At the time, the split seemed chill as they cited being busy as the reason.

Mimii is now dating a man called Denzel, calling him the “man behind the glow”, and Josh is dating an R&B singer named Jaz Karis.

All Stars two: Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman

After his best buddy Tom got a perfect match on All Stars season one, Casey gave it a shot himself. He eventually won the show with Gabby Allen, but the romance only lasted three months. Womp Womp.

Both are currently single, but to be fair, Casey is busy with Tom’s wedding.

Season 12: Toni Laites and Cach Mercer

We’ve now come full circle, but are last year’s winners Toni Laites and Cach Mercer still together? Nope, they are not.

Though Cach and Toni seemed to be going steady for some time, rumours began heating up following an alleged fight at an awards show earlier this year. By March, they’d split, with Cach later confirming that it “just didn’t work out.”

Neither party seem to be in a new relationship, besides the holy union that is The Big Three.

So now we’re left with the one burning question: Will the winner of Love Island season 13 be joining Kai and Sanam? Or literally everyone else?

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Featured image credit: ITV