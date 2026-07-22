Instagram finally lets you replace the audio on old posts, so here’s exactly how to do it

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After years of people asking, Instagram has finally added a new feature that lets you replace the audio on old posts, and it’s a complete game-changer, so here’s exactly how to do it.

Instagram introduced the ability to add songs to posts all the way back in 2022, but you’ve never been able to edit them. Once a song was added, that was it. If you wanted to change it, you had to delete the whole post and share it again.

It was the most annoying when a sound was deleted from the library, usually due to a copyright flag, which meant your post would be silenced. Then you literally couldn’t do anything about it.

But not anymore! This week, Instagram announced: “Give your posts a whole new vibe. Starting this week, you can replace the music on feed posts and carousels even after publishing.” Yay!

“I’ve been waiting for this for years,” someone said on Twitter. Another wrote: “Finally something useful.” So, how do you do it?!

give your posts a whole new vibe 🎶 starting this week, you can replace the music on feed posts and carousels even after publishing pic.twitter.com/mTdxIFjSrI — Instagram (@instagram) July 21, 2026

Here’s how to replace the audio on old Instagram posts

Go to your profile and click on the post Tap the three dots in the top-right-hand corner Press “Edit” Click on the music box, underneath the caption Select the audio you want to replace it with Tap “Done” to save the new song

Um, what if you don’t have Instagram’s replace audio feature?!

If it’s not showing for you, that means the feature hasn’t rolled out to your account yet. Instagram said it’s only just started rolling out this week, and new features always take a while to reach all accounts.

Make sure your app is updated to the newest version and keep checking back. I’m sure you’ll get the replace audio feature in the next few days!

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Featured image credit: Instagram