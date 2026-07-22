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Dumped Islander reveals which Love Island 2026 cast member is playing up to cameras most

Oh this is shady

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Islanders who leave Love Island and then speak out about their experiences often say that as soon as you walk into the famous villa, you quickly forget the cameras are even there. However, a dumped Islander from this year has dished that there is one Love Island 2026 cast member who has kept the cameras very much in the forefront of their mind. Shady.

For the most part, a lot of people thought Lola and Fitz had the potential to go on and win the show. They coupled up from day one, and had gone exclusive. However, they chose to dump themselves, saying they had found what they wanted and were ready to leave.

Continuing in their noble acts, the pair have now gone on the podcast and interview circuit and dished all about the Islanders. They first said who has had s*x in the villa, and now Lola has revealed who she thinks is playing up for the cameras the most.

Appearing on the Spill With Will podcast, Lola was asked who the biggest game player in the villa was, to which she replied “no comment”. So, the host followed up with: “Who plays it most for the cameras? Is there anyone you feel like plays it most for the cameras?”

Love Island 2026

via ITV

Lola replied: “Plays up for the cameras? I feel like Julia. You’ve probably seen it, she’s always talking about drama. She loves the drama, she loves it. Yeah, she’s always talking about drama or saying ‘I’m here for the drama I’m here for the drama’.

“I’m sure that’s all been shown. So I’d say drama-wise she’s probably most into the drama. But that’s, like, she’s saying that all the time. That’s her. She loves it.” Are we shocked she’s kept the Julia feud going?

Lola was then asked if anyone is only on the show to win, and she said that she “doesn’t know” if anyone is “just there for the money”. She said the connections in the villa are real, and nobody is faking that “for the win”. She backed Yas and Tommy to last the longest outside the villa. We’ll have to wait and see!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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