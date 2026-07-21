Graduates names repeatedly pronounced wrong at Manchester Metropolitan ceremonies

A masters student had her name mispronounced several times as she walked the stage

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Manchester Met University graduates have shared their experiences of name mispronunciations tainting their graduation ceremonies.

In a video shared to TikTok, one masters graduate had to correct the name reader several times.

Ledine shared a video of her graduation, in which the speaker mispronounces her name multiple times before she walks the stage.

Her caption states: “I didn’t spend thousands on a Master’s degree just to have my beautiful African name mispronounced.”

During the Business and Law school ceremony, the name reader appeared to struggle with pronouncing graduates names, despite students being asked to submit phonetic pronunciation of their names when registering for their graduation.

The comment section was filled with support for the way Ledine handled the situation, and reports of similar occurances at ceremonies.

One user claimed Manchester Met was “so bad” for mispronunciation, with graduates noting that several instances occured during last weeks ceremonies.

Another comment mentioned: “The bare minimum is saying someone’s name correctly.”

“How are so many universities still getting this wrong?”

In response to a comment, Ledine confirmed that the speaker didn’t follow the phonetic information submitted to the university.

Another graduate, Elouise, said she was the first to walk out and had her name said wrong. She described the experience as “so embarassing.”

Further comments suggest this isn’t the only ceremony to have tainted graduate celebrations, Niamh said her Maltese surname was also misarticulated, and another commenter with a Polish surname also expressed her upset.

Despite the incident, messages of support for the way Ledine handled the situation fill the comment section.

One user said: “As you should my girl! We haven’t spent all that money and all those years listening to them, for them to not even learn to pronounce our names correctly.

“Also, congratulations girl, am so proud of you stranger.”

Manchester Metropolitan has been contacted for comment.

Featured image via TikTok @ledine.k