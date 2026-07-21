Forget rugby, these are the nichest societies Liverpool has to offer

5 hours ago

Everybody will tell you that university societies are the most important part of your uni experience. For the most part, they’re not wrong. Yes, some are notoriously chaotic (rugby initiations, I’m looking at you). Nevertheless, they’re also one of the easiest ways to meet like-minded people.

When you visit the freshers fair in September you’ll be spoilt for choice: It’s a sensory overload. You’ll be bombarded with sports clubs, academic societies, and cultural communities. Each offers the chance to meet your people, have a laugh, and partake in some questionably dressed-up nights out.

But what about the more niche ones? The ones you probably wouldn’t drag your newly introduced housemates to, but that you secretly want to join anyway.

Amongst the hundreds of societies advertised by the unis here, you’re bound to find your thing. For example, LJMU hosts societies dedicated to Harry Styles, Pokémon, the Medieval era, heels, and Vocaloids (admittedly, I had to google what this was). Liverpool Hope has everything from a Gilmore Girls Society to a Robotics and AI society. Edge Hill offers a community for scrapbookers, karting enthusiasts and tabletop role-playing gamers. LIPA (naturally) caters for improv comedians and Dungeons & Dragons fans.

For the University of Liverpool, we have compiled a list of the most obscure societies on offer. Who knows, maybe you’ll find that Lego brick or flower bouquet making society is all the fun you’ve been missing in your uni career thus far.

Cheese and Wine Appreciation Society

This society is a sophisticated, classier version of what my housemates and I do pretty much every night. Some of us are happy with our cheapest chicken wine and array of picky bits from Tesco. However, others have a higher calling. Am I supposed to pair brie with a red wine? Do grapes actually belong on a charcuterie board? I don’t know, but I’m sure a cheese and wine connoisseur (official title) would happily let me know.

SpaceSoc

If trying to cram a dissertation or an overdue assignment isn’t stressful enough, why not rack your brain with the existential dilemma of space on a random Monday night. I for one love spotting constellations and boastfully naming them. But once the conversation moves to black holes and external galaxies, I’ve tapped out. It can be either terrifying or comforting to remember how insignificant everything is on a cosmic scale. But don’t use that as an excuse to not do your weekly readings: the whole “we live on a floating rock” thing won’t fly well with professors.

Unfortunately, this society is no longer active. Maybe they realised we have enough problems on Earth right now to discuss space exploration. Still, I’m sure if there are a few willing students with available calendars, you could get it up and running again.

Traitors Society

If Alan Carr’s winning streak last year didn’t have your heart racing then I don’t know what will. Claudia Winkleman and her delightful fringe consumed my household’s television for four weeks. We invited our friends over to watch the tense drama unfold behind a cushion and a glass of wine. If you watched the show and came away thinking you could easily lie to your mates, here’s your chance to test that. Expect accusations, back-stabbing, heightened trust issues, and all-round entertainment.

Tea Society

Do you drink copious amounts of tea no matter the weather, occasion or time of day? Then this society is for you.

Sometimes, a comforting chamomile helps unwind after a late night library session. A green tea with lemon helps gently shake you from a hangover. Tea is the gift from the gods. For every student surviving on triple espressos, there’s another waiting to discuss loose-leaf Earl Grey. All you need is a biscuit and a milky brew, and all your troubles could fall away. There’s a reason everyone’s first instinct after hearing awful news is to put the kettle on.

Kebab Society

Let’s face it, kebabs are integral to the uni lifestyle. A large donner after a Heebies Thursday is rite of passage in Liverpool. But if you find yourself craving garlic mayo at 6pm on a random Tuesday, this society understands you and your vice. No strings attached, just rock up with the intent to fulfil their manifesto of “aiming to find the best kebab shop in Liverpool”. Sounds pretty ideal.

Glee Society

Singlehandedly keeping the Glee spirit alive, this society offers nights dedicated to quizzes, karaoke, dress up events, theatre trips, and pub or coffee crawls. If Sue Sylvester were alive she would probably have this society down as number one bullying target. Nevertheless, do not let that dull your shine. Do you love to break into a dramatic harmonising mash-up without warning your housemates beforehand? Then this is the home for you.

Bird Society

Your bird joins Bird Society. Rather than walking around Sefton hungover or with your head in your phone, why not take a look at the wildlife around you? Bertie and Bella, the city’s very own mascots, aren’t the only birds in Liverpool. If you’re mature enough to get over jokes about blue tits, this society will attune you to the beautiful nature that the city has to offer. Anyone can point out a pigeon or seagull. However, you could be the one to identify warblers or cormorants with a flair of enthusiasm. This one sounds quite wholesome to me.

Pop culture galore

If there’s a fanbase, there is probably a student society for it. Liverpool’s pop culture societies span from Doctor Who to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. And all five unis in the city guarantee a Swiftie society, of course. Liverpool’s Taylor Swift Appreciation Society welcomes anyone from newbies to hardcore stans. They meet up to discuss surprise songs, make friendship bracelets, paint tote bags, or scream karaoke. And I’m sure they’ve been having a field day with all the recent wedding malarkey.

Understandably, Liverpool also has a Beatles society… it would be almost illegal not to. I’m sure a few Liverpool students were inspired by the fab four to study in this city. So this is the one for you. Sign up here to debate which lad is your bias, and fight over why it’s George Harrison.

So yes, you could join football. Or Netball. Or Law Society.

Or you could spend your Wednesday evening identifying birds before devouring a kebab, discussing The Traitors over a cup of tea, and finishing the night watching the stars with a wheel of cheddar and a glass of red. I know which one sounds more fun to me.