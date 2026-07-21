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Drag Race’s Baga Chipz responds as people lose it over her shape-shifting transformation

Petition to rename her Baga LentilChipz

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Baga Chipz captured hearts on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, but now it seems she’s been kidnapped and replaced by some kind of clone.

Baga placed third in season one of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, forming a close bond with the late icon known as The Vivienne. She returned for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, again coming in the third spot. Baga’s career has BOOMED since then, with the queen lending her talents to countless reality TV shows like Celebrity MasterChef, The Celebrity Circle, and Roast Battle UK. She’s also done a bit of acting on projects such as Ackley Bridge, Prince Andrew: The Musical, and, randomly, Brassic.

Credit: Instagram

For some time now, Baga has been on a health and wellness journey that also includes tons of plastic surgery and the weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Debuting an updated look on Instagram, people couldn’t believe their eyes.

“I’m sorry… you’re a whole new person!! Wow!! Stunningly beautiful,” one person wrote under an Instagram post where Baga looked more like Kim Kardashian.

“No way!! The change is unreal,” another said, as someone else added, “Babe, have you gone into witness protection cos you look like a completely different person!?! lol! Stunning babs.”

Unlike other celebs, Baga has been refreshingly honest about her transformation, detailing exactly what she’s had done.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Baga Chipz MBE (@bagachipz)

“If someone says ‘how do you look like this?’, I’m not going to be like most people and say, ‘oh I’ve been at the gym, I’ve been dieting’. No. I’ve had loads of surgery. More than 50 procedures I reckon,” she explained in 2024.

“I’ve had 360 liposuction. I’ve had fat out of my chin. Fat out of my belly into my bum. Fat out of my cheek. I’ve had fat freezing. I’ve been in pods that go down to minus 102 degrees. I’ve had hair removal. Cheek, lip, and chin injections. I’ve done everything that a man can get.”

When her weight crept up to 15 stone, she ultimately decided to hop on the Mounjaro bandwagon.

“I’m not ashamed of admitting I’ve had work. I’m very Sharon Osbourne and Joan Rivers about the whole thing,” she added.

Baga Chipz has responded to the bewilderment

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Baga Chipz MBE (@bagachipz)

Earlier this week, every publication and their nan reported on the viral story. Twitter was having a meltdown over Baga Chipz’s insane transformation, after all.

Baga saw those articles, posted screenshots to Instagram, and shared the following message: “As you’ve all probably seen I’m in all the PWESS today. As an advocate for weight loss medication, cosmetic surgery and the highs and lows that come with it all, I’m always here to share my experience to help those needing advice. I have some big shows, A U.K tour and working with some amazing brands coming soon, Until then… Me and Mr Chipz and our beautiful daughter Donna Ann Chipz ask for privacy during this time.”

In the words of Baga herself: “MUCH BETTA.”

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Featured image credit: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/Shutterstock and Instagram

More on: Celebrity Reality TV RuPaul's Drag Race TV Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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