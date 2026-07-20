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Cambridge’s poorest college spent £537,000 objecting to a busway – then settled for £158,000

Clare Hall spent £537,000 on legal fees and surveys opposing the busway, then entered a confidential agreement with Cambridgeshire County Council, withdrawing all objections and receiving £158,000

Jessica Berry | News
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Cambridge University’s poorest college has withdrawn its opposition to a proposed busway after spending more than £500,000 on the campaign.

The postgraduate college, Clare Hall, objected the route of the Cambourne to Cambridge (C2C) busway that had intended to run down Rifle Range Road.

Citing concerns of noise disturbance, “severe reputational damage”, increased flood risk, damage to Grade II listed assets and hindering their auditorium project, the college launched a campaign against the project.

A Freedom of Information request submitted by a resident showed that Clare Hall spent £537,483.75 on services including legal fees, commissioning surveys and reports from engineering firms while objecting to the busway.

It has now emerged that the college has entered a confidential agreement with Cambridgeshire County Council, causing a withdrawal of all objections.

This agreement outlines that buses will not run between midnight and 06am.

It also includes a £158,000 payment and “reasonable costs” for screening.

As of summer 2025, Clare Hall is the university’s poorest college, with net assets of £42,965,423.

Residents called the spend on the campaign a misuse of the college’s funds, which should be focused on the welfare of its students.

The C2C project has been put together by the Greater Cambridge Partnership and is awaiting a government decision to allow it to go ahead, following an inquiry last year.

Over 300 objections to the busway were heard at the inquiry, including concerns the route will become “obselete” when East West Rail is built, as well as worries about safety.

Anna Gazeley of Coton Orchard, which the busway is planned to run through, uncovered details of the agreement through further Freedom of Information requests.

She told the BBC she has “no criticism of Clare Hall for reaching an agreement it believed was in its own interests.”

However following a thorough read of the agreement, she’s “still none the wiser.”

She stressed a need for “greater transparency” to “maintain public confidence in the process”.

A Greater Cambridge Partnership spokesperson said: “Throughout the Cambourne to Cambridge planning process, Cambridgeshire County Council continued to engage with all stakeholders.

Following discussions between the Council and Clare Hall, an agreement was reached with Clare Hall which addressed the matters they had raised regarding the proposed Cambourne to Cambridge scheme. As a result, Clare Hall withdrew their objection and did not give evidence at the public inquiry.”

Clare Hall and the University of Cambridge have been contacted for comment. 

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Jessica Berry | News
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Add as preferred source on Google

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