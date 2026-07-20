The Tab

The Unofficial Bristol Graduation Week Guide: Daytime Edition (Because You’ve Already Planned the Spoons Goodbye)

Another graduation season has come and gone in Bristol!

Emily Robson | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A huge congradulations to the Class of 2026 – we’re so sad to see you go. You may leave Bristol, but Bristol never really leaves you.

This year’s graduates had us thinking about how best to spend those final few days in Bristol. So, whether your graduation is next year or still feels a long way off, consider this your unofficial daytime graduation bucket list. Nothing too niche – just ten Bristol favourites that are well worth squeezing in before you hand back your keys and head into the real world.

1. Take a final stroll around the Downs

Not every graduation week activity needs to revolve around another pub garden or coffee stop. It’s free, quintessentially Bristol, and just so happens to be the perfect starting point before making your way down towards Clifton.

A place that naturally inspires reflection, a final wander is the perfect excuse to slow down, take in the view and appreciate a part of Bristol that has quietly been there throughout your university years.

2. Soak up Clifton Suspension Bridge one last time

Overdone for a reason. Whether it’s to acquire the obligatory LinkedIn profile pic, have a moment of reflection, appreciate the view or all of the above, the Suspension Bridge is a graduation week classic.

If there’s time afterwards, The White Lion is a great place to admire the view further with a drink in hand.

3. Submit to the Clifton coffee tax (for good measure)

A Bristol rite of passage we fear.

Graduation week is the magical time when everyone suddenly discovers their inner Clifton local. An overpriced coffee in the Village, followed by draping yourself across the grass in Victoria Square, has never felt so justified.

As you head back towards campus, pay the Richmond Building a visit for an obligatory picture outside. Have you actually spent much time there over the past few years? Probably not. Is graduation week still the perfect time to pretend you did? Absolutely.

4.  Gloucester Road/ Stokes Croft

A chance to show the family a side of Bristol beyond the Clifton postcards. Whether it’s a charity shop crawl, a drink at The Book Cellar or a veggie main with a side of live music at the Canteen, there’s plenty to keep the whole graduation entourage happy. Gloucester Road and Stokes Croft are always a safe bet and make for a day you can’t miss in your final week.

5. Spend an afternoon at the Harbourside

The Harbourside somehow always feels like a bit of an occasion.

Whether it’s drinks by the water, a wander along the harbour or dining at the (in)famous Za Za Bazaar, it’s one of those parts of Bristol that feels slightly removed from the usual student routine.

No real itinerary required – just good weather if possible.

Whether you’re a Harbourside warrior or someone who rarely dares venture past Park Street, a trip down to the waterfront is a great way to spend an afternoon or two in grad week.

With some of the city’s most diverse food spots nearby, alongside cultural attractions like M Shed, Pero’s Bridge, Watershed and Brunel’s SS Great Britain, there’s plenty to fill a few hours with more than just eating, drinking, shopping.

6. College Green -> Park Street -> Wills Memorial Building

A cliché? Absolutely. Compulsory? Also yes. The Wills Memorial Building is graduation photo central, so get there early if you want pictures that don’t require removing half the Class of 2026 in Facetune afterwards.

7. Go back to your first-year accommodation to feel something

A cute graduation week tradition and a great excuse to see how your old homes have been holding up without you. Grab a few photos while you’re there and prepare yourself – there won’t be a dry eye in sight!

8.  Wander down Whiteladies Road

If you’ve spent the last few years calling Bristol home, chances are you’ve walked down Whiteladies more times than Woodland. Enough said. Goodbyes are in order, most likely at the WG Grace.

9. Cotham Hill calls

If you do find yourself wandering down Whiteladies, it would be rude not to continue up Cotham Hill.

It’s one of those streets that quietly becomes part of your Bristol routine. Full of independent cafés and restaurants you spent three years saying you need to try, there’s no better time than grad week to finally make it happen.

Money is no object when it’s in the name of a graduation treat and saying goodbye to Bristol (for the fifth time that week).

10. Full circle moment: campus

One final Parsons meal deal and a wistful walk up Woodland Road. A trip to the ASS to pay homage to the place that saw you through (and put you through) some of the darkest days of your degree.

Congrats again to the Class of 2026! Future grads, take notes.

Emily Robson | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
Latest

Cambridge’s poorest college spent £537,000 objecting to a busway – then settled for £158,000

Jessica Berry

Clare Hall spent £537,000 on legal fees and surveys opposing the busway, then entered a confidential agreement with Cambridgeshire County Council, withdrawing all objections and receiving £158,000

how Criston Cole dies House of the Dragon books

Criston Cole knows he’s not coming back, so here’s how he dies in the House of the Dragon books

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so much more brutal than you’d think

Stars in the stands: All the vibey celebrities spotted at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Hannah Auckland

The games quickly turned into one of the biggest celebrity hotspots of the year

Watchdog report raises concerns over access to education resources in Lancaster prison

Ella Yarwood

Prisoners reported being denied access to books sent by family or friends, when the prison’s education funding has been cut by 41 per cent

Suited then booted: The most iconic fashion moments of UK prime ministers over the years

Ffion Williams

I don’t think Andy Burnham can beat Rishi ruining Sambas for everyone

Manchester Met mistakenly tells students they’ve failed their degree days before graduation

Jessica Berry

The uni apologised for the blunder after students were told they weren’t able to attend graduation

‘Ego clash and demands’: Backstage ‘feud erupted’ at World Cup between Justin Bieber and Madonna

Hayley Soen

‘Madonna has no intention of being upstaged’

who killing Gold Cloaks House of the Dragon why

Creator explains who killed the Gold Cloaks in House of the Dragon and the reason is so twisted

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Daemon is feeling rather impotent, to a degree’

The Unofficial Bristol Graduation Week Guide: Daytime Edition (Because You’ve Already Planned the Spoons Goodbye)

Emily Robson

Another graduation season has come and gone in Bristol!

Bristol Installs New Bus Stops – But Which Services Will Use Them?

Emily Robson

The bus stop is intended to serve the University of Bristol’s new business campus

Ranked: Top 30 UK unis for law in 2027 – and the Russell Group names that fall below Aberdeen

Eloise O'Neill

Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham and Liverpool all score below Aberdeen and Strathclyde for law – despite all four being Russell Group universities, according to the Complete University Guide 2027

Malia Arkian from Love Island

11 years on, Malia goes for Kady and ITV in post about infamous Love Island series two fight

Hayley Soen

She’s still fuming she got removed from the villa

Drama controversy Christopher Nolan The Odyssey

Cast to costumes: Every drama and controversy that’s overshadowed Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Suchismita Ghosh

The backlash is almost as big as the film

Stella and Filip on MAFS Australia 2026

‘I made mistakes’: MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip share tragic updates following their split

Hayley Soen

‘It was heartbreakingly loud’

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group unis by NSS learning resources 2026 – Oxford tops, Glasgow lowest

Eloise O'Neill

Liverpool ranks third for learning resources ahead of Warwick and Imperial, while Glasgow scores lowest of any Russell Group university at 86.7 per cent in the National Student Survey 2026

Madonna to Shakira: How much the World Cup half-time show acts were paid for their performances

Hayley Soen

Justin Bieber has released a statement about it

MAFS Australia 2026 bride

Omg! MAFS Australia 2026 bride reveals she’s pregnant following split from show groom

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Who were University of Liverpool’s 2026 honorary graduates?

Mary Rossiter

TV doctor, ex-Liverpool FC CEO, and hit producer are among this year’s honorary graduates

arthurs seat fire 2026

Firefighters tackle blaze ripping through Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat

Eva Chown

A fire broke out below the Salisbury Crags on Sunday evening

Oh no! MAFS Australia’s Stella and Filip have split, dramatically calling off engagement

Hayley Soen

Stella is ‘heartbroken’ over what’s gone down