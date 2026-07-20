The Unofficial Bristol Graduation Week Guide: Daytime Edition (Because You’ve Already Planned the Spoons Goodbye)

Another graduation season has come and gone in Bristol!

3 hours ago

A huge congradulations to the Class of 2026 – we’re so sad to see you go. You may leave Bristol, but Bristol never really leaves you.

This year’s graduates had us thinking about how best to spend those final few days in Bristol. So, whether your graduation is next year or still feels a long way off, consider this your unofficial daytime graduation bucket list. Nothing too niche – just ten Bristol favourites that are well worth squeezing in before you hand back your keys and head into the real world.

1. Take a final stroll around the Downs

Not every graduation week activity needs to revolve around another pub garden or coffee stop. It’s free, quintessentially Bristol, and just so happens to be the perfect starting point before making your way down towards Clifton.

A place that naturally inspires reflection, a final wander is the perfect excuse to slow down, take in the view and appreciate a part of Bristol that has quietly been there throughout your university years.

2. Soak up Clifton Suspension Bridge one last time

Overdone for a reason. Whether it’s to acquire the obligatory LinkedIn profile pic, have a moment of reflection, appreciate the view or all of the above, the Suspension Bridge is a graduation week classic.

If there’s time afterwards, The White Lion is a great place to admire the view further with a drink in hand.

3. Submit to the Clifton coffee tax (for good measure)

A Bristol rite of passage we fear.

Graduation week is the magical time when everyone suddenly discovers their inner Clifton local. An overpriced coffee in the Village, followed by draping yourself across the grass in Victoria Square, has never felt so justified.

As you head back towards campus, pay the Richmond Building a visit for an obligatory picture outside. Have you actually spent much time there over the past few years? Probably not. Is graduation week still the perfect time to pretend you did? Absolutely.

4. Gloucester Road/ Stokes Croft

A chance to show the family a side of Bristol beyond the Clifton postcards. Whether it’s a charity shop crawl, a drink at The Book Cellar or a veggie main with a side of live music at the Canteen, there’s plenty to keep the whole graduation entourage happy. Gloucester Road and Stokes Croft are always a safe bet and make for a day you can’t miss in your final week.

5. Spend an afternoon at the Harbourside

The Harbourside somehow always feels like a bit of an occasion.

Whether it’s drinks by the water, a wander along the harbour or dining at the (in)famous Za Za Bazaar, it’s one of those parts of Bristol that feels slightly removed from the usual student routine.

No real itinerary required – just good weather if possible.

Whether you’re a Harbourside warrior or someone who rarely dares venture past Park Street, a trip down to the waterfront is a great way to spend an afternoon or two in grad week.

With some of the city’s most diverse food spots nearby, alongside cultural attractions like M Shed, Pero’s Bridge, Watershed and Brunel’s SS Great Britain, there’s plenty to fill a few hours with more than just eating, drinking, shopping.

6. College Green -> Park Street -> Wills Memorial Building

A cliché? Absolutely. Compulsory? Also yes. The Wills Memorial Building is graduation photo central, so get there early if you want pictures that don’t require removing half the Class of 2026 in Facetune afterwards.

7. Go back to your first-year accommodation to feel something

A cute graduation week tradition and a great excuse to see how your old homes have been holding up without you. Grab a few photos while you’re there and prepare yourself – there won’t be a dry eye in sight!

8. Wander down Whiteladies Road

If you’ve spent the last few years calling Bristol home, chances are you’ve walked down Whiteladies more times than Woodland. Enough said. Goodbyes are in order, most likely at the WG Grace.

9. Cotham Hill calls

If you do find yourself wandering down Whiteladies, it would be rude not to continue up Cotham Hill.

It’s one of those streets that quietly becomes part of your Bristol routine. Full of independent cafés and restaurants you spent three years saying you need to try, there’s no better time than grad week to finally make it happen.

Money is no object when it’s in the name of a graduation treat and saying goodbye to Bristol (for the fifth time that week).

10. Full circle moment: campus

One final Parsons meal deal and a wistful walk up Woodland Road. A trip to the ASS to pay homage to the place that saw you through (and put you through) some of the darkest days of your degree.

Congrats again to the Class of 2026! Future grads, take notes.